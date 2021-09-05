Hoffmeister-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hoffmeister, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hoffmeister will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

654 Rose Valley Road, Newport, 13324 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Mobile Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

You wont believe this, stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style is a manufactured home. 7.01 acres with all of the amenities & upgrades you could want. Granite, A/C, an Adirondack style sunken family room, huge master bath w/ jacuzzi style tub. Above ground radiant pool, awning covered deck overlooking land as far as the eye can see plus a huge detached garage that any toy enthusiast would enjoy. All this and close to snowmobile trails too! Don't wait.

166 Ohio City Rd, Ohio, 13324 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,500 | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Never pay an electric bill again! This house is completely off the grid with solar power set up behind the house, and two generators. One is a 12KW propane whole house generator and the other is a gas powered generator with a transfer switch. There are three heat sources: an oil fired forced air furnace, a propane stove in the Living Room, and a wood stove in the full basement. Water from a surface well that is passed through a UV system. This house is very well built. It has 2 bedrooms upstairs, with a den downstairs that could be a third bedroom if a closet was added. Two bathrooms, one with a shower stall and the other with a tub. Tongue and groove pine walls and ceilings with beautiful sunburst detail in the bedrooms. Solid oak hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms. All appliances stay in the eat-in Kitchen. The backsplash in unfinished allowing you to add your personal touch! An exhaust fan will be installed over the stove prior to closing. Off the Kitchen, which is open to the Living Room, you will find a Laundry nook for convenience! Sit out on one of the two decks and enjoy the solitude and wildlife on the three acre property, which is surrounded by woods. Located on a paved year round town maintained road. Close to snowmobile and ATV trails, West Canada Creek for fishing, and Hinckley Reservoir. Not far from State Land. There is a possibility of purchasing more land. Located in the Poland School District.

2779 State Route 8, Ohio, 13324 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Ready to live your Adirondack Dream??? This 1969, custom constructed, one owner home, shows pride of ownership and the home owner was ahead of his time when designing this one level home, with 3 bedrooms, to include a master suite, open living and dining areas, with main floor laundry and mud area that transitions from the attached garage and superb 3 season areas that house a 9 person hot tub! The lot is an 8.9 acre, mostly wooded area, with mature pine trees, and a barn already on site, all set for any number of uses! Wildlife is abundant. Energy efficient, this home comes with a full house generator and wood burning fireplace, so you will never be inconvenienced by any Adirondack winter. High speed, fiber optic internet now available. The new owners of this Adirondack home will not only walk into equity, but a wonderful lifestyle that is close to civilization...30 minutes to Utica, NANO, the new hospital, the CREE wafer manufacturing center, major shopping....and 40 minutes to Rome and Griffiss Business Park. Do you yearn for an outdoor lifestyle...offering some privacy...quiet...and land? 2779 State Route 8, in the town of Ohio is waiting for you!

497 Stormy Hill Road, Russia, 13324 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Cabin | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Are you ready for this? Offering a recreational paradise on this 19.9acres w/ a crafted log cabin & garage nestled back on a seasonal road minutes from Hinckley Reservoir Beach. Whether you hunt, snowmobile, enjoy water sports, or just like to take in the tranquility, this property offers all of that & more. 1 AC has a 1040sq Log Cabin w/ expansion room, a 30 x 28 Garage/Barn storing your toys, vehicles, workshop, & loft, a fire pit, volleyball court, back patio w/ fireplace, shed & plenty of places to relax while outside. Inside you will find a cozy open floor plan filling all four corners w/ your necessities – kitchen, dining, living room & ¾ bath all centered around the wood burning stove. The loft above has plenty of room for sleeping & the only access to the semi enclosed 24 x 16 covered porch. Downstairs make your way out into the enclosed 24 x 16 Florida Room. The 18.9 acres behind has trails throughout taking you to 2 new Hunting stands & farther back to Remus Brook. Private yet a quick drive to Route 8 and 12 leading you to Utica for additional amenities. The property is being offered furnished with a few items that do not convey. This is an opportunity calling you!

