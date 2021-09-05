Check out these homes on the Spofford market now

(Spofford, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Spofford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

170 Avenida Juarez, Brackettville, 78832 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Sante Fe style home is located in the private community of Fort Clark Springs in Bracketville, Texas. It has been well loved and cared for and is now ready to welcome its new owners. Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or looking to retire, this 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home will delight you. This property is completely enclosed with concrete fence wall for privacy with a short distance to Las Moras Creek, that runs the perimeter of Fort Clark Springs. Enjoy some of the amenities this historic place has to offer from the nature trails, 18-hole golf course, & the 3rd biggest spring fed swimming pool in Texas are few to say the least. Don't miss out and call today for your private tour at 830-734-1721.

208 S Fort, Brackettville, 78832 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This property may also be marketed via an auction event at Xome.com (void where prohibited). The Seller will review offers submitted through the auction site Xome.com as well as through the Listing Agent.

113 James St, Brackettville, 78832 3 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in None

Step back into time in this frontier-craftsman style home that meticulously reflects the inspirational 1860 local area architecture. This luxurious home was designed and created by using the combination of modern construction methods and materials plus many types of reclaimed/salvaged construction materials. To add to the authenticity of the stylized time-period, a two-room 1860 stone building on the property was fully restored and modernized, and is now part of this incredible home. You may feel as if you have traveled through time as you tour the spacious rooms with 11' 5" ceilings, 8' interior doors, and exquisite historic details throughout the home. Beautiful longleaf pine floors and custom made longleaf trim flow throughout the home. To increase the charm, a wood burning fireplace is in each of the bedrooms as well as one in the great room and "flex" room. The 2 full baths each have travertine, dual head showers and separate tubs. The charming half-bath welcomes guests. The kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops in a leather finish, all new appliances, two sinks, a gas stove with dual ovens, and custom cabinetry. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen area transitions out the back doors onto a large timber framed covered deck with large longleaf pine bar, outdoor kitchen, and entertaining space overlooking the back courtyard and mature trees. The outdoor living area is a must-see feature of this home! A second living area inside the home, adjacent to the main living room, could be used as an office, formal dining room, or a second living room. The stately master bedroom has its own wood-burning fireplace as well as an on-suite bathroom with travertine stone tile, custom dual-head shower, private toilet closet, separate vanities, and a jetted tub with a direct line of site to the bathroom's dedicated flat screen TV. Adding to the uniqueness of this property, the home boasts a quiet location in town, sitting on a corner double-lot with two churches as nearby neighbors. Also offered with the sale of the home is an adjacent vacant lot to further buffer the residence from neighbors. This unique property is an amazing residence, and also full of potential to become a commercial office, short-term vacation rental, or wedding/event venue.

164 Avenida Juarez Rd., Brackettville, 78832 1 Bed 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 462 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This 1bedroom 1 Bath home in Fort Clark Springs has just been remodeled with new Vinyl Life proof flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new bathroom shower & lavatory, new kitchen sink base with cabinets. A storage room with washer & dryer connections and the Home will have a new coat of paint on the outside. The home has a private courtyard with a gate at the back to bring your golf cart into your fenced courtyard..

