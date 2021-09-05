Check out these homes on the Camp Nelson market now

(Camp Nelson, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camp Nelson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

363 Oakwood Road, California Hot Spgs, 93207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This is it... ''Completely Remodeled'' and'' Fully Furnished'' with all new furniture and appliances. Open kitchen with granite counters. New carpet, new paint, New updated bathroom. Walk-in closet in the master. There are so many extras to list. Amenities are endless. There is a bunk house with 1/2 bath for your quest to stay in there own private quarters. The Barn on the property is perfect for storage. This .33 acre property is glamping or full time living at it's finest.

107 Durwood, Kernville, 93238 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,067 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This neighborhood has deer roaming constantly and has has been completely renovated with owned solar panels, new dual AC unit, ceramic tile flooring, new shed, new fencing made out of local tree wood from the Kern River Valley an open floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1067 sq.ft with a 2 car detached garage with a breeze way between the garage and the house! Ceiling fans in every bedroom. The home has been very well maintained and is great as a weekender or retiree. Stones throw from the Mighty Kern River! Sit on the front porch and listen to the river flow.

104 Frontier Trail (South), Kernville, 93238 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1988

A Real "Kernville Gem"! This package inc. a 1,480 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 & 3/4 bath, 2 story contemporary home w/ low maintenance Concrete Lap Siding & a Newer Architectural Composition Roof! Add to that an Over-sized, 572 sq. ft., detached garage w/ a single car covered carport plus a 2nd detached single car garage/shop & you begin to see how special it really is! All of this is "tucked away" on a very private & secluded 2.50 acre parcel in the hills overlooking Kernville w/ Outstanding Mountain & Valley Views...The large LivRm. features a vaulted ceiling & fireplace! The LivRm. opens to a full length composite deck, the perfect place to relax and take in the "Great Views"! The Kit. is clean & neat w/ Painted cabinetry, formica counters, stainless steel sink & Newer Kitchenaid Appliances! The Kitchen opens to a 2nd Patio, a great spot for the barbeque! There is a convenient Bedroom and a 3/4 Bath downstairs, the Bath inc. Newer cabinetry, counter top, sink, faucet & commode! Upstairs there are 2 more nice sized Bedrooms & a full bath w/ tub/shower! The home was renovated in 2015/2016 including rich laminate flooring. The interior of the home has been freshly painted in 2021. NICE!

8815 Sierra Way, Kernville, 93238 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Here is your opportunity to own a "Very Special Ranch Property"! This Prime 3.00 Acre Parcel is nearly level & all usable! Located in a very private setting, yet close to all that Kernville has to offer! This rare & unique parcel enjoys plenty of frontage along the "Take Line" of Isabella Lake! Add to this a Custom Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home featuring a spacious Living Room with beautiful, vaulted wood beamed ceiling & a corner brick hearth with a wood burning stove! Large view windows look out to the front patio & landscaped front yard. The Adjoining Dining Room enjoys a vaulted wood beamed ceiling plus patio doors to the full length covered rear patio & "Sparkling In-ground Pool". The Unique Kitchen inc. vaulted wood beamed ceiling, skylite for natural lighting, custom wood cabinetry, ceramic tile counters & eating bar, a view window looking out to the Rr. patio & pool! There are 3 Bedrooms & 2 Custom Quality Bathrooms, inc. the Master BedRm. with private Bath & access to Rr. yard & pool! A convenient laundry room completes the home! Other Great Features inc. Attached Garage! Your own Private Well! Agricultural Zoning, bring the Horses! Mature Trees & Landscaping! NICE!

