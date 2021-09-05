House hunt Palmdale: See what’s on the market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Palmdale, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APSGr_0bnMaJnk00

1195 Horseshoe Loop, Moore Haven, 33471

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Thinking of Building your dream home? stop thinking and start building on this 1.75 acres wich could be split to 5 buildables lots with enough space por a pool. Property comes with a beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath move in ready mobile home

For open house information, contact Angela Gonzalez, Riverside Real Estate Inc at 863-675-2718

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221058098)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkWvy_0bnMaJnk00

1159 Daniels Rd Se, Moore Haven, 33471

1 Bed 1 Bath | $57,750 | Manufactured Home | 413 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Talk about a fisherman's village paradise nestled under Lake Okeechobee and and the Caloosahatchee River, Sportsman's Village is a 55+ community located in Moore Haven boasting well maintained grounds, clubhouse, tool house, pool house, storage available for your boat, and is pet friendly. So close to the Caloosahatchee river you can walk or take your boat! This park model is a fantastic opportunity priced to sell. Park model is under a detached carport 38ft long 14 ft wide, an additional family room, an extra 310 sq ft directly adjacent to park model can house family dinners, comes with a kitchen, extra fridge and gas range. Immaculate and move in ready on the inside, this 1/1 and perfectly situated to the left just as you enter the park. Don't delay, schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Linda Maldonado, Dyess Real Estate at 863-983-6663

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221055106)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq2HY_0bnMaJnk00

834 Thatcher Blvd Sw, Moore Haven, 33471

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Within walking distance to the River... and so much more! Quaint, small town living describes the city of Moore Haven. Local amenities include city library, children's play/water park, tennis courts and schools all only blocks away from this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath CBS home. New paint, flooring and kitchen appliances make this home ready for occupancy. Make your appointment today and lock in todays low rates.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Gutjahr, Rawls Real Estate at 863-983-8559

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221058309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2j78_0bnMaJnk00

2576 County Road 721 Loop, Moore Haven, 33471

2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome To The Lake! Come take a look at one of Lake Okeechobee's finest lake accessible homes. Situated on a very private canal with room for the whole family to enjoy. The property is over .65 acres that also adjoins the state owned land on the main rim canal that leads to the LakePort locks. The easily accessible private boat launch, dock and seawalled canal frontage make your boating experience a breeze. Store your boat and other "toys" in the 20x30 drive thru detached garage and when your ready to fish, pull your boat easily through to launch into the private boat ramp at the end of your property. The home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room, separate laundry room and large expansive back screened porch that measures 10x52. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinetry, appliances and granite countertops. If you like to entertain, there is a separately metered guest cottage with 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, sitting area and kitchenette. With the guest cottage there is a fish cleaning table and 2 separate screened porches to enjoy the incredible waterfront views. Come make your appointment today to see all of what LakePort has to offer besides the nationally acclaimed fishing!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Gutjahr, Rawls Real Estate at 863-983-8559

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221013693)

