Take a look at these homes on the market in Nara Visa

(Nara Visa, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nara Visa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8410 Highway 39, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1988

3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 28 acres just 8 miles from Ute Lake State Park in Logan NM. This property has all you need for country living! Super nice 2300 sq. ft ranch style home with custom cabinets throughout, 30 x 40 shop with "MANCAVE", 35 X 38 open faced carport, 40' storage container with lean-to, RV carport horse pens with water, and other out buildings. Acreage is completely fenced for livestock. Nice yard with large mature trees. Call and make an appointment to see this awesome property!

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434

101 State Highway 39, Logan, 88426 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in None

Approximately 3549 sq ft brick home on 5.05 acres and only minutes from Ute Lake State Park. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on the corner of Highway 39 and State Road 540 Loop New USA windows throughout the home, 2 HVAC systems, large family room with fireplace and wood stove, open floor plan, large laundry room, a lot of storage space in the home and the garage. If you are looking for a nice home with some room inside and out call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434

102 Trout, Logan, 88426 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This is a two bedroom, two bath manufactured home at Ute Lake, in Logan, NM. Open living/kitchen/dining concept, partially furnished. Forced air heat, and refrigerated air unit. Lot size is .16 acre, with one car garage/shop, approx. 1200 sq. feet. Give us a call and we'll go take a look!

For open house information, contact Viola Terry, Terry Real Estate at 575-403-8522

206 Mule Deer, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Fantastic, approximately 2200 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath Solitaire "Imperial Home." Enjoy the views from the large front deck, or entertain in the privately fenced back yard with patio area. Home features newly installed laminate flooring in the entry, dining, utility and kitchen areas, split floor plan, beautiful tray ceilings, large walk in closets, master bath has separate whirlpool tub and large shower, ceramic tile flooring in both baths, guest bath has double sink vanity, large linen closet. Property features 2 large carports and a nice Tuff Shed storage building. New shingle roof September 2020. Call today and come take a look!

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434