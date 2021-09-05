Take a look at these homes on the Burnt Prairie market now

(Burnt Prairie, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burnt Prairie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1123 County Road 1870 E, Fairfield, 62837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $61,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Please remit offers to hudhomestore.com. Must have pre-approval and $1,000.00 earnest money to make offer. Three bedroom two bath ranch house on large corner lot on edge of town. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.

301 S. Main St., Grayville, 62844 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is a lovely, one-story home with walkout basement in Grayville. The residence features approximately 1,032 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and several recent updates, including new floor coverings and fresh interior paint! Call Dustin to schedule your private viewing today!

31 N. 6Th Street, Albion, 62806 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well Located home just one block from the Town Square. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Fireplace with a gas log for ambience. Motivated seller!

1411 Leininger Rd, Fairfield, 62837 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Complete Remodeled home Updates include: 200 AMP wiring, new duct work, flooring, light fixtures, bathroom with pocket door, interior freshly painted & entryway with storage Home also has newer siding, insulation & replacement windows 1-Car detached garage Home is move-in ready and being sold with all appliances (furniture is negotiable) Age - 1950s Design - Rambler Heat - Central Air - Central Garage - 1-Car detached Roof - Shingled - Approx 10 years Windows - Replacement - Approx 6 years Deck - Front Porch Taxes: $1,057.26 Average Utilities: $93.84 Room Dimensions: Living Room - 17.4x15.9, Kitchen - 11.7x7.4, Master Bedroom - 10x15.7, Bedroom - 9.10x12.2, Utility Room - 4.8x11.8

