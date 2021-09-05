House hunt Middle Brook: See what’s on the market now

(Middle Brook, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Middle Brook than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11269 State Highway C, Belgrade, 63622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Picturesque property! Gorgeous all brick 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 4000 square feet of living space. This home sits on 43.48 acres with pond & fabulous inground pool.The property is also home to a Historical cabin built in 1875! Entering the home the large entry way with columns & archways welcomes you into the spacious great room with beautiful marble fireplace for cool winter evenings.The spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets plus a view while preparing meals. An extremely large formal dining room is great for family gatherings or entertaining.The master bedroom & oversized master bath with double sinks, jetted tub, large tiled walk in shower, water closet & a dream closet makes you feel like a guest in your own home. This home was built with made in the USA products including flooring, windows, 2x6 exterior walls, 8" basement walls & more. The property has a screened house tucked in the woods to give you a private get away. Looking for unique property?

2584 Madison 518, Ironton, 63650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Two homes for the price of one! Main home is 2058 sq. ft. with 3 beds, 2 baths, nice size kitchen, separate dinning room, mud room and a huge master suite. Also, 24x28 attached garage with work bench and attic space for storage, large patio, fenced back yard and outside wood furnace to keep those electric bills at bay. House #2 is 1356 sq. ft., 3bed, 1 bath, nice size kitchen, family room, has a 14x24 detached garage and is on its own well and septic system. Together on just over 3 acres, just off the blacktop and in a nice country setting. This would be a nice setup for someone looking to keep family close or looking an investment and a little rental income to help pay the bills.

706 County Road 94A, Ironton, 63650 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This home has been completely remodeled and is move in condition. Scenic setting surrounds this home with lots of windows to enjoy the view. Large pine grove in yard. Trails around property. Two workshops for your arts and crafts. Located close to Arcadia Valley Golf Course. Relaxing covered deck for enjoying your private park like setting.

282 Gum Tree Road, Middlebrook, 63656 4 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,245 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Want unique?A house like no other?This 2 story home built entirely of rock so will stand forever. Interior is from the that time era 1916 Not all light fixtures will stay. Large covered front porch to sip lemonaide & admire the landscaping from times gone by. Large screened in back porch. 3 bedrooms upstairs with attic storage. Large downstairs bedroom. Dining room & living room seperated by pocket doors. Eat in kitchen has built in pantry. plenty of cabinet & cournter space. There is some TLC needed but you can live in home while its being completed. New roof, new a/c, new furnace, new electric box. All this with access to Snow Hollow Lake for swimming, boating or fishing. 3 miles from Ironton, Johnson Shutins & Elephant Rock just down the road. Pre approved buyers only. Dont use driveway before house!! MUST SEE! SELLER TO DO NO REPAIRS, Septic works fine however inspector says it's old and should be replaced eventually.

