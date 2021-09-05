Check out these homes for sale in Santa Fe now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Santa Fe, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Fe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

33459 Hwy U, Stoutsville, 65283

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Here is an extremely clean and well cared for home that we have available for you here today. This property includes a three bed, two bathroom home with a full unfinished basement & a shop all situated on a 4.51 M/l acre tract of land by the Mark Twain Lake. The home has real wood flooring through out most of the home with tile floors in the kitchen, den, and one of the bathrooms. The master bedroom also features real wood flooring and a master bath suite with a jetted tub. The home has had some upgrades over the years with new windows, roof & hot water heater just to name a few. The location of this property is hard to beat & has some really nice views of the lake from the living room window! The yard is well landscaped and has some nice mature yard trees already in place. Fiber internet is available and close by. The Mark Twain Lake is with-in walking distance from the property. All personal property will be auctioned on site July 31st 2021 10am to 5pm!

34141 Monroe Road 480, Stoutsville, 65283

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This unique property has 2 spacious homes on 3 acres along with a 24X46 metal garage/outbuilding. The 1st home is a 2007 manufactured home with 3 beds , 2 baths, large living room with w/b fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast room & large laundry room. The master has a full on suite bath with garden tub & separate shower. The 2nd home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, family room with w/b fireplace, kitchen w/ separate dining room. The 2nd is a manufactured home built in 1974 but has been updated several times including a new roof May 2021. A new septic was just installed on 34141 May 2021. The outbuilding has 2 doors and plenty of space for parking 2 cars with ample storage. With 2 homes there are so many options. Rent one and live in the other, spare home for visitors, or in law quarters. Close to Mark Twain Lake for fishing and recreation, this property would make a great full time home or get away from the city.

13629 Monroe Road 689, Perry, 63462

5 Beds 3 Baths | $815,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,964 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Stunning all electric custom built brick home. Great room has floor to ceiling fireplace, ducted thuout house. Main floor has large open dining rm kitchen with breakfast bar plus walk-in pantry. Master bdrm suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet, jetted tub, double sink, separate shower. There is an office, large tiled sunroom with wall of windows, laundry rm, a half bath and attached 2 car garage with a utility rm. An impressive staircase & balcony lead to 3 large bdrms and a bonus room (has been used as 4th bdrm) and a back staircase. Other features are oak flrs, lead glass windows, Corin countertops, custom cabinets, Jen-air range, bullnose edges thruout, geothermal heat, intercom system with radio/disk player. The detached 40x48 3 car garage has living area with kitchen and bath. Also a brick 2 room building 46x30 finished with kitchen by a vineyard. Perfect for cottage business or add a bath for mother-in-law home. Couldn’t list everything, call for additional details.

308 South Grand Street, Laddonia, 63352

2 Beds 1 Bath | $76,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Very well kept two bedroom, one bath home located just 20 minutes from Mark Twain Lake. Home features new roof in 2018, main floor laundry, updated heating and air conditioning. All appliances will also convey with the home. A detached oversized two car garage with electric openers and full concrete, and a 14x34 utility building are an extra bonus to the property as well. Property consist of two 70.25x120 lots, so there's plenty of room to add a building, or outdoor storage if wanted. Would make a great weekend home or fulltime residence. Call today to schedule your showing!

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

