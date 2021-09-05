Check out these Whiting homes on the market

(Whiting, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Whiting. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13751 214Th Rd, Holton, 66436 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,749 Square Feet | Built in 1990

4 bedroom 3 ½ bathroom walk out ranch 1.5 story home on 10 meticulously maintained acres. This "oasis on the hill" has- Serene views of nearby pond and crop fields from the sprawling wrap around deck are perfect for relaxation while watching the deer and turkey. Inside find over 4700 finished sq ft and inviting living space . Huge CWP custom kitchen and island. Off the kitchen, deck access is perfect for entertaining or for some quiet R & R while taking in your private countryside surroundings. Main floor primary suite and bathroom. 6 panel solid doors thru-out. Full finished basement w/ custom wet bar, incredible family/rec room space w/ fireplace. Fifth bonus room, bath and hobby room compliment the remaining basement space . 50 year hail impact shingles. Oversized 40’x28’ 3 car garage w/ storage and room to tinker, 40’x20’ lean-to/ newer cattle shed and corral for the horse or 4H projects. Close proximity to Holton & Topeka and located just off of blacktop road. Can't build this at this price! This country paradise welcomes you, home!

819 Ohio Ave, Holton, 66436 1 Bed 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,089 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great investor opportunity. Most projects already completed. New roof, hot water heater, kitchen cabinets, flooring, furnace & AC and more. Large lot. Potential to become 3 beds!

309 Ohio Ave, Holton, 66436 4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 1900

So much space, great opportunity to get a lot of square footage at a great cost. Walking distance to trails and downtown Holton.

216 E 10Th Street, Horton, 66439 4 Beds 2 Baths | $19,900 | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features original woodwork and hardwoods. Main floor laundry and a large wood deck and a covered porch.

