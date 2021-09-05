CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow, IA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Onslow

Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 4 days ago

(Onslow, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Onslow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQOo2_0bnMa93j00

5441 County Road E45, Oxford Junction, 52323

2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This acreage offers so much with a ranch home, livestock buildings, utility shed, pasture and cropland. The 1999 ranch home is in good condition with vinyl windows and siding, and the laundry on the main level. Located on a hard surface road with large level yard. This sale is subject to a Right of First Refusal that was granted to a third party. Upon receipt of notice the third party shall have 30 days to respond. Buyers should verify any measurements or information about the property. The cropland is subject to tenants rights to 3/1/2022.

For open house information, contact Charles Schwager, East Iowa Real Estate at 563-652-0000

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-142919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6EEp_0bnMa93j00

3675 67Th, Baldwin, 52207

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This home has a peaceful setting with lots of trees not far off the paved road. There is a large living room, bath, dining room, kitchen, one bedroom and enclosed porch on the main level. The home has much character with hardwood floors throughout and built in storage. A nice place in the country. Buyers should verify any measurements and square footage.

For open house information, contact Charles Schwager, East Iowa Real Estate at 563-652-0000

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143200)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R659Q_0bnMa93j00

601 Sw 7Th, Cascade, 52033

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Check out this amazing house! 4 bedroom,4 bath home with amazing wood work - Knotty Hickory custom built cabinets and oak trim. Solid oak doors. In floor heat, large walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings. New deck with hot tub.

For open house information, contact Brian Gavin, Remax Advantage at 563-588-3078

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMya8_0bnMa93j00

6945 70Th, Wyoming, 52362

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Check out this acreage just off the pavement south of Wyoming, IA. The interior of the home is unfinished and being offered 'as-is'. If you are looking for a reasonably priced home on 5 acres this could be it. The home has a new roof, windows and siding. The electrical service has been updated so some of the major updates are completed. The property offers a grass field that could be pastured and some timber. There is a 22x32 shed. Buyers should verify any information, measurements and dimensions regarding the property.

For open house information, contact Charles Schwager, East Iowa Real Estate at 563-652-0000

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-142794)

