On the hunt for a home in Willow Creek? These houses are on the market

(Willow Creek, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Willow Creek than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

74 Eustis Road, Three Forks, 59752 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,714 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing Panoramic Views of 4 Mountain Ranges, Minutes from the Historic Jefferson River & the Confluence of the Missouri… This is the Montana Home You Have Been Waiting For! A Quintessential 4BR Country Home on 5+ ac with Minimal Covenants Allowing for Multiple Uses Just Minutes from Three Forks with Easy Access to I-90 & US Hwy 287. Features Include All This & More: Central Air, Rock Fireplace, Custom Alder Cabinets/Trim, Tile/ Mahogany Floors, 3 Living/Great Rooms, 18 yd Indoor Archery Range or Food Storage, 32x37 Heated Garage w/a 440 SF Guest Quarters, Private 100 gpm Well, UG Sprinklers, RV Dump/Parking, 2400 SF Shop w/ Two 220 Leg Services, Green House & Chicken Coup! Horses &/or Livestock Allowed Per Covenants. Make Sure to Check Out the List of Upgrades & Amenities! Enjoy Breath Taking Sunrises, Sunsets & Space for Your Montana Lifestyle! Country Living at it's Best... Live… Work… Enjoy!

For open house information, contact Joyce Thompson, Keller Williams Montana Realty at 406-522-7000

4 E Adams Street, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $546,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Looking for a turn-key home on a quiet street in Three Forks? Look no further. This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bath home features several upgrades and a fully remodeled floorplan, boasting a two-car garage, two sheds with endless potential, and a large shop for all your toys and workshop needs. Located on a quiet corner lot, this home sits on two city lots with a mature orchard and large landscaped yard. The third bedroom is currently being used as an office but has a closet and there are endless ways to make this house your own. The home has been well cared for and is being sold fully furnished. This home is ready for its new owner. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Jaime Edmundson, Keller Williams Montana Realty at 406-522-7000

31 Blue Stem Way, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this 3-bedroom, 2 bath house in Three Forks' newest community, the Village at Elk Ridge! Single-level new-construction home boasts a bonus room above the garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and front-lawn underground sprinklers will complete the package. Views for days of surrounding mountain ranges, and plenty of elbow room on this 1+ acre homesite. A community park with covered pavilion, sports fields, and parking is just a stone's throw away. Mountain biking, hiking, and trail running are plentiful at nearby Copper City trailhead and Lewis & Clark caverns. Fishing and boating on the blue-ribbon Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin are all within minutes of your new home! 10 minutes to the quaint little town of Three Forks with restaurants, grocers, and retail shopping, and 30-ish minutes to Bozeman. Close enough to get there quick, yet far enough to unwind from your day and come home relaxed. Call your realtor today for a private showing!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Walsh, Realty Executives of Gallatin at 406-582-0250

134 Wheatland Meadows Drive, Three Forks, 59752 4 Beds 2 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ALMOST COMPLETE! Don't let this one go- new construction without months of waiting! 4 Beds and 2 baths in this 1858 Sq. Ft home! This is one of our favorite floor plans with its spacious living room /dining room and kitchen. This floorplan boasts a HUGE master bathroom, propane fireplace, gas stove, beautiful soft close cabinetry, REAL HARDWOOD floors in main areas. This home is built on helical pier foundation! Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Leana Eastty, AmeriMont Real Estate at 406-284-6546