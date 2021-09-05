Take a look at these homes on the Emington market now

(Emington, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Emington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

329 East Seminole Street, Dwight, 60420 3 Beds 1 Bath | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1948

All brick 1 1/2 story home, three bedrooms, 1 bath, full unfinished basement and 1 car detached garage on fenced-in corner lot. The main level offers the 18'x14' living room, 17'x10' kitchen with dining table area and newer appliances that stay, also the main level offers the two nice size bedrooms, one 13x13 and the other 14x13 as well as the full bath. The second level offers a 13x13 tandem room and the third 14x13 bedroom. The full unfinished basement is where you will located the washer an dryer and plenty of space for storage. The yard is nicely landscaped and has a fenced in backyard as well as the one car detached garage. Updates in 2018 include new furnace, central air, new roof on home and rubber roofing garage, storm door, windows on east side of house and garage as well as other updates. Minutes from Interstate 55, Amtrak and original Historic Route 66 and numerous local amenities, shopping and parks. Get your viewing set up to this home as it will not last long.

For open house information, contact William Sole, Sancken Sole Realty at 815-844-4104

16710 East 2700 North Road, Odell, 60460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 2008

WOW! 2.67 Acre Farmstead in O'Dell! Horses, Sheep or Cattle welcome! House, acreage, livestock shed, machines shed, pasture, fenced yard, and more! Close to Interstate I-55, just 30 minutes from Bloomington/Normal. The Cape Cod style house (2008 Build) features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a oversized 2 car garage. On the first floor find a lovely light and bright functional kitchen with good storage, (range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave 2020!), eat-in kitchen, cozy family room with gas fireplace, laundry room, half bath, living room/office space and a spacious first floor master bedroom with on suite bathroom. On the second floor be wowed by the exceptionally large 2 bedrooms, versatile loft space and a full bathroom. House freshly painted throughout. Fenced yard. Pressure tank replaced in 2020. Furnace heat exchanger replaced 2019. The livestock shed is approximately (80 X 80) and includes 3 (10X10) stalls, 1 (12X10) stall with outside access, chicken coop, feed lot, 60 X 80 indoor riding arena, tack room, wash rack and loft storage area. Automatic livestock water. Gravel lots. Pasture and active electric fence. The machine shed is approximately (64X30) and is half concrete, half gravel with work bench and loft storage. Electricity

For open house information, contact April Bauchmoyer, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000

102 North Angell Street, Odell, 60460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Exceptional All Brick Ranch Home on 1 acre corner lot. This property has been meticulously maintained. This home offers over 1,900 sf on main level and 1,900 full basement and 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and the 2 1/2 attached heated garage. The half circle drive brings you to the beautiful, landscaped entryway. As you enter the home you come into the 29' x 16' living room with hardwood flooring and double-sided fireplace, this opens to the formal dining room with French doors leading to the maintenance free deck overlooking the sprawling yard. Just off the dining room is the beautiful kitchen with custom made cabinets with an adjacent 1/2 bath. The 16'x15' master bedroom offers the full master bath, separate shower and tub. The laundry room separates the master bedroom to the other nice sized bedrooms just down the hallway. The unfinished basement can easily be completed to add a family room, recreation room etc. The home has plenty of windows for natural lighting, 200-amp breaker service, central air, whole house fan, water softener and outside landscape lighting, roof re-shingled 2006, Walking distance to the community pool and park and minutes from downtown and from Interstate I55 and Historic Route 66. Odell Grade School, Pontiac High Schools. This home will meet all loan programs, VA, USDA, FHA and cash buyers are welcome! Homeowner preformed a home inspection prior to marketing to give buyer peace of mind knowing they are purchasing a very nice home. A great home that cannot be built for this price in today's current construction cost.

For open house information, contact William Sole, Sancken Sole Realty at 815-844-4104

21513 East 2800 North Road, Odell, 60460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,203 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this beautiful all brick and sundrenched home built in 1999 and situated on 40 acres of land! Custom built house has approx. 4000 sq ft and offers so much natural light and beautiful views from every window. It features hardwood floors throughout, large living area with dual facing woodburning fireplace, great room, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms and one with en-suite bath, 3 full baths, oversized kitchen with custom cabinets, island and dinette area. 2nd level offers 2 separate open loft areas that can be and office and 4th bedroom. Add additional living space to the home by finishing the unfinished basement with 12 feet ceilings. Enjoy BBQs on the oversized concrete patio. The property has a large 30x15 steel barn built in 2018, chicken coop, dog run, 2 acre pond and 20x20 gazebo. Appx. 30 acres tillable and currently leased for agriculture. This is one-of-a-kind property.

For open house information, contact Andy Kordic, RE/MAX Premier at 312-475-1717