Check out these Milledgeville homes on the market

(Milledgeville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Milledgeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3145 Center Point Road, South, Reagan, 38368 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 1982

5 Acres! On Henderson County/Chester County Line. Beautiful setting with spring fed pond. Custom built home. Lots of space with lots of storage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with formal dining, den or office. Nice walk in shower. Storage building. Natural gas heat. City water. Close proximity to Scotts Hill High School. This one has it all. Nice home, acreage, stocked pond, and conveniently located. Call our Sell Number at 731-249-5376 for more information or to view.

39585 Hwy 69, Milledgeville, 38359 1 Bed 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Cozy country home small town TN! Adorable cozy tiny house located small rural town, 640 sq ft living space. Perfect first time home buyers or couple wanting to escape to the country. 1 bdr, 1 bth , spacious open living room & Kitchen. Building securely set up with same regulations as Single Wide modular home, Graceland building, one of the best made. Located on .87 ac, sets off of road, storage building, Perfect investment, 2 septic tanks, 2 water meters, room for family or another rental, 9 miles to river!

3360 Coffee Landing Rd, Adamsville, 38310 1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 420 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful Property on the Tennessee River. This property include 3 RV Hookups and an outdoor kitchen area. Enjoy the outdoors or use this property as an air bnb for campers! Guest home on the property is 1 bedroom, 1 bath but is in need of repair. Being sold as-is.

11855 Highway 45, Finger, 38334 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Newly remodeled 3BR 1BA Brick Home on 1.5 acres +/-. Conveniently located off Hwy 45 within a short distance to Henderson, Jackson, Selmer. Recent upgrades include fresh paint, lighting, architectural shingles, HVAC, LVP flooring plus much more. Home also retains original hardwood flooring. Large deck to rear to enjoy cookouts or family gatherings. Extra large 1.5 acre lot. Call Richard @ 731-983-2766 for a private showing. Don't let this one get away!!

