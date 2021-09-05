CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milledgeville, TN

Check out these Milledgeville homes on the market

Posted by 
Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 4 days ago

(Milledgeville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Milledgeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K79Km_0bnMa4e600

3145 Center Point Road, South, Reagan, 38368

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 1982

5 Acres! On Henderson County/Chester County Line. Beautiful setting with spring fed pond. Custom built home. Lots of space with lots of storage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with formal dining, den or office. Nice walk in shower. Storage building. Natural gas heat. City water. Close proximity to Scotts Hill High School. This one has it all. Nice home, acreage, stocked pond, and conveniently located. Call our Sell Number at 731-249-5376 for more information or to view.

For open house information, contact Linda Lipscomb, RE/MAX Unlimited at 731-249-5376

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208418)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2MKY_0bnMa4e600

39585 Hwy 69, Milledgeville, 38359

1 Bed 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Cozy country home small town TN! Adorable cozy tiny house located small rural town, 640 sq ft living space. Perfect first time home buyers or couple wanting to escape to the country. 1 bdr, 1 bth , spacious open living room & Kitchen. Building securely set up with same regulations as Single Wide modular home, Graceland building, one of the best made. Located on .87 ac, sets off of road, storage building, Perfect investment, 2 septic tanks, 2 water meters, room for family or another rental, 9 miles to river!

For open house information, contact Debbie Mays, 7 Lakes Realty Inc. at 731-967-7412

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208920)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo2pn_0bnMa4e600

3360 Coffee Landing Rd, Adamsville, 38310

1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 420 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful Property on the Tennessee River. This property include 3 RV Hookups and an outdoor kitchen area. Enjoy the outdoors or use this property as an air bnb for campers! Guest home on the property is 1 bedroom, 1 bath but is in need of repair. Being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jessica Graves, Broker, Exit Realty King & Associates at 615-302-3213

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2276253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcrgJ_0bnMa4e600

11855 Highway 45, Finger, 38334

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Newly remodeled 3BR 1BA Brick Home on 1.5 acres +/-. Conveniently located off Hwy 45 within a short distance to Henderson, Jackson, Selmer. Recent upgrades include fresh paint, lighting, architectural shingles, HVAC, LVP flooring plus much more. Home also retains original hardwood flooring. Large deck to rear to enjoy cookouts or family gatherings. Extra large 1.5 acre lot. Call Richard @ 731-983-2766 for a private showing. Don't let this one get away!!

For open house information, contact Richard Emison, NextHome 383 Real Estate at 731-435-1431

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208080)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville, TN
38
Followers
218
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Henderson County, TN
City
Selmer, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Milledgeville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Water Meters#Tennessee River#Home Buyers#Scotts Hill High School#Single Wide#Lakes Realty Inc#Hvac#Lvp Flooring#Nexthome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy