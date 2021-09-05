CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WV

Take a look at these homes on the Auburn market now

Auburn Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Auburn, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdc31_0bnMa2se00

197 Seng Town Road, Smithville, 26178

2 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2019

A Hunter's Paradise! 89.9 acres of meadows & rolling land located in the corner of Ritchie, Gilmer, & Doddridge counties. New 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1200 SQFT cabin that features an open floor plan w/hardwood floors throughout. Primary bedroom on first floor w/ a loft bedroom above. Features include free gas, APO, stone fireplace, brand new HVAC system, & 40' trailer to store side by sides & mower. Huge fire pit to enjoy those crisp fall evenings. Timber valued at 80-100K. Mineral rights stay w/seller.

For open house information, contact STEVE DUNHAM, HOMEFINDERS PLUS REAL ESTATE INC at 304-842-7901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSqZj_0bnMa2se00

11444 W Us 33 Highway, Alum Bridge, 26321

3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1935

12.89 acres along US HWY 33 West mainly wooded. Garage and carport. Old cellar house on property. Furnishings could be neg. This property is priced in AS IS condition.

For open house information, contact NANCY FURBY, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9eA7_0bnMa2se00

203 Beech Nut Lane, Alum Bridge, 26321

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Farm | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1928

106.5 Acres of pure privacy with unlimtied free gas (AP)), Markable timber, Older farm house with wood floors, walls and ceilings, consisting of walnut and maple. could be gated property to ensure your privacy. Mixed land consisting of fields and meadows and sloping hills, stream on the property with additional outbuldings, cellar house with hand cut stone. Motivated seller.

For open house information, contact ROBERT TAYLOR, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lBAp_0bnMa2se00

1285 Ellenboro Road, Harrisville, 26362

4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A custom built home with 4 levels. Main level includes Front porch (9x20) and rear screened in porch (12x18) off of breakfast nook. Beautiful wood floors and exquisite lighting throughout. Whole house fan. 2 F/A furnaces; 2 AC units and 2 Hot Water Tanks. Intercom/radio throughout home. Large unfinished basement for additional storage or living space to be finished. All appliances are to be transferred. 16x22 attached garage with covered parking area and concrete driveway. 2 master bedrooms w/master baths.

For open house information, contact NANCY FURBY, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

