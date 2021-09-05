CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooreton, ND

Take a look at these homes on the market in Mooreton

Mooreton Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Mooreton, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mooreton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEAi9_0bnMa1zv00

517 7Th Street, Wahpeton, 58075

5 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,293 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Must see, newly renovated home in Wahpeton, move in ready with tons of character! Outside you will find new shingles, siding, skirting and windows. Inside you will love the new kitchen with granite counter tops, all new cabinets, new sink / faucet, new appliances and new water proof flooring! The home has all new water proof flooring and carpet throughout. The bathroom has been updated to include tiled shower! Even the water heater is new. This home is move in ready like a new house but the character that only an older home can have. Come and see this home before it is gone! Average monthly utilities Nov 2020 - February 2021 $166.26 / month for Ottertail power electricity and heating. Seller is owner / agent.

For open house information, contact Daniel L Carlson, eXp Realty (3369 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-735)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Jirz_0bnMa1zv00

1011 5Th Street, Wahpeton, 58075

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Don't miss this opportunity! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house located on the south end of Wahpeton with a park just across the street. This house has patio access to the large backyard with mature trees. An unfinished basement leaves the house with so much opportunity and potential. Schedule a showing with your favorite realtor today!

For open house information, contact Kenzie Pavek, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4471)

