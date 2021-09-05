CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmita, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Delmita

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 4 days ago

(Delmita, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delmita will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YRmo_0bnMa07C00

4201 N Calma Street, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Come check out this very well kept, antique interior designed 3 bed 2 1/2 bath in the rapid growing city of Edinburg! This home is filled throughout with tile and wood flooring with the exception of 2 bedrooms that have stylish designed carpet. All bedrooms are located upstairs giving you a fresh open first floor to accompany you and your guests. Book your appointment today!

For open house information, contact German Garza, Brick & Stone Realty at 956-291-3900

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-345897)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGHpu_0bnMa07C00

620 Edgewood Avenue, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful 3/2.5 PLUS bonus room in Edinburg! Large living room with high ceilings and plenty of windows giving a great view of the large yard. Step into the open kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry and dining area, great for entertaining! The principal bedroom has plenty of space for a King size bed plus furniture. The principal bathroom is equipped with a separate shower, jacuzzi bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. The bonus room is large enough to be used as a 4th bedroom. A definite must-see! Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Laura Barbosa, Key Realty at 956-225-5295

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-360907)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7z8q_0bnMa07C00

3836 Lori Morgan Drive, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $183,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Fantastic Home in a Great Area in Edinburg and This House is Priced to Sell; it Boasts 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath. This Home Has a Spacious Living Room with an Open Concept Kitchen that Faces the Living Room Perfect for Entertaining. This House Has a Sizable Master Bedroom with it's Own Personal Master Bathroom Featuring Double Sink and Vanity Station with Standing Shower and Long Walk-In Closet. The Back Yard has a Nice Patio and Great Space for a Pool. The A/C is Brand New with a Recently Installed Water Heater. Come By and Explore This Beautiful Home.

For open house information, contact Maggie Harris, Keller Williams Realty RGV at 956-800-5257

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-362442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbp3k_0bnMa07C00

24449 Laguna Seca Road, Edinburg, 78541

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,580 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Deep South Texas ranch feel with all the comforts of home located 15 minutes from town. The entirely game fenced ranch is a perfect weekend getaway location or permanent residence just outside Edinburg. Great living space with detached quarters accessed through breezeway complete with its own additional kitchen.

For open house information, contact J.C. Lowe, Signature Properties at 956-630-3100

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-358037)

See more property details

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

