On the hunt for a home in Mayfield? These houses are on the market

(Mayfield, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mayfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1024 N H St, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Super cute bungalow with loft master bedroom and master bath, including jetted tub and separate shower. Good-sized walk-in closet as well as extra storage located on the second floor. The kitchen is a combination eat-in kitchen and great room with a built-in desk and comes with a stovetop in the counter as well as a dishwasher, a fireplace and a beautiful sunroom for enjoying the early evening. The lot is partially fenced in with chain-link fencing, and includes to outbuildings as well. There is also a wood fence separating the property from the adjacent property. There is plenty of room to add a garage or other buildings as this corner lot has .488 acres (almost a half acre!). And there is a storm cellar that can be accessed from the house, located in a small office area perfect for working at home! Come check this place out before it's gone!!

For open house information, contact Tonia Cliffman, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

1106 S Washington Ave, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Selling AS IS, this home needs a-lot of TLC, but could be a great home, some of the demo has been done for you. Great location, there is no electrical or water on and will not be turned on for any inspections.

For open house information, contact Diana Frazier, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

702 E 7Th St, Wellington, 67152 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Very nice, move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath, located on a corner lot! Calm, quiet neighborhood, close to the Wellington Football fields! You'll love the price and location! There is also a storage shed in the back yard! Call today to see this home! Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Pamela Hinman, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

483 S Woodlawn Rd, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this secluded home on over 2 acres. This home offers the new homeowners so much including completely wrapped vinyl siding, newer Trane heat pump 2015, 2019 updates consist of laminate flooring through the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room, inside walls, ceiling & front porch have been painted, blinds throughout the home, baseboards updated to a wide style, new LG kitchen appliances, washer, & dryer, portable kitchen island stays, all new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout the home. Replaced cement boards and screen on sunroom. Improved the outdoor drain system for better drainage from the house. This home is spacious inside and out! The split bedroom plan has master bedroom located on the north side of home with French doors separating the bathroom and master bedroom, the walk in closet is the width of the bedroom with two doors to enter. Leaving the master, you enter the living room French doors on the west side leading out to the backyard, and formal dining which leads to the kitchen, dining room and family room. The laundry room leads to the 21.3 x 19.6 screened in covered porch. The oversized attached 3 car garage also has a 15.11 x 15.8 safe/tornado room inside and a huge area for a workshop. This home comes equipped with a generator for those occasional power outages. The security light on the pole can stay for a $5/month charge from the electric company. This is a 1998 Solitaire built home on a permanent foundation. Most furnishings throughout the home are for sale, please ask for a list. Turkeys, quail, pheasants, and deer are seen almost daily! Schedule your showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Lori Newfer, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 316-788-5581