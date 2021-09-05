CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynes Creek, CA

Check out these Paynes Creek homes on the market

Posted by 
Paynes Creek News Beat
Paynes Creek News Beat
 4 days ago

(Paynes Creek, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paynes Creek will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V01zL_0bnMZyRI00

31150 Hazen Rd, Manton, 96059

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Totally remodeled 3/2 on 5 acres in Manton. The property is fenced and crossed fenced. There is an inch of deeded water from Crooker Harrison which is used for watering the outdoor areas. There is also a well which serves the house and 2 septic systems. Also 2 separate PG&E power supplies. Attached 2 car garage with laundry area, outbuilding. RV hook-up, covered front deck and another deck on the living room side of the home. A peaceful place to call home.

For open house information, contact KARYN LAMB, MAJKA REAL ESTATE, INC. at 530-474-1509

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-3860)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbfEG_0bnMZyRI00

32395 Forward Road, Manton, 96059

2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Main home is approximately 1500SF and includes a daylight basement, metal roof and two wood stoves. This property also includes an attached one car garage, a detached two car garage, a 24x40 (approx.) metal shop, a 24x40 (approx.) metal three sided building, four small ponds, one of them is full and one has a little bit of water, chicken coop, and a fruit tree orchard. There is also 2002 build manufactured home with approximately 1530SF on the property that is not on a permanent foundation. This property has a well and also has water rights with the Boole ditch for a few miners inches. All of this located in the quite community of Manton.

For open house information, contact Tyler Miranda, Re/Max Top Properties at 530-527-1111

Copyright © 2021 Tehama County Association Of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCAORCA-20210873)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0EYb_0bnMZyRI00

5414 Wilson Hill Rd, Manton, 96059

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Cute and Cozy Home with Adorable Front porch in Manton right around the corner from the Wild Horse Sanctuary, located in the Manton American Viticultural District, 2 beds/2 bath MDF on 1.5+ acres. Plenty of room to grow your garden or have animals. Permanent foundation complete (433A/B), Permitted Detached Metal Shop or Garage (780 Square foot). Master Walk-in Closet, Spacious Kitchen has new faucet & garbage disposal with even a built in desk. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer included. Cleared section 1 report on file, Fresh paint on the inside, New Gutters, New main waterline underneath the house, BRAND New carpeting throughout, New living room ceiling fan, New pull down quality blinds throughout. Private and below the snow line! Country living, only a 10 minute drive to Shingletown

For open house information, contact Julia Dedmon, Upward Realty at 530-351-5555

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-3663)

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek, CA
With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

