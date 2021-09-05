Check out these homes on the Everglades City market now

(Everglades City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Everglades City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

14692 Tropical Dr, Naples, 34114 3 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Seller will not accept any offers until Monday 9/6/21. Former MODEL HOME w/3 beds+den, 3.5 baths on waterfront lot. Many custom designer - EXTENSIVE COASTAL MOLDINGS, window trim, upgraded cabinetry, finishes & 10' ceilings. IMPACT GLASS WINDOWS/DOORS. Wide plank HARDWOOD FLOORS. Custom window treatments/shades, Den could be 4th bed w/bath access. GOURMET KITCHEN w/upgraded SS appliances, wine frig, quartz counter/backsplash, custom waterfall island & open to spacious dining area & great room w/GAS FIREPLACE & tray ceiling. Three sets of French doors open to the lanai w/custom outdoor kitchen, BUILT-IN GAS GRILL & HEATED POOL w/sundeck. A private vestibule leads into the owner's suite w/wide plank hardwood floor, pendant bedside lights & LONG LAKE VIEWS Owner's bath showcases custom finishes & shower w/quartz walls & rainfall shower head. Amenities include guarded gate, on-site lifestyle director, resort style pool/lap pool, cafe, tiki bar, fire pit, lake beach, dog parks, playground, basketball court, community pool, bocce ball, fitness center, Tennis, pickle ball, bike/walking trails, 1- mile rowing lane & MORE. Low HOA fees! Close to beaches, shopping & restaurants.

57 Temple Lane, Naples, 34114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to this beautifully built, 6 year old Jacobsen home, installed by Lee Corporation. This 55+ community home is conveniently located 10 minutes away from the Marco Island Beach and 20 minutes from downtown Naples and the Naples beaches. It is located next to a Super Walmart and its surrounded by many chain restaurants and a mall with brand name stores like Stein Mart, T-J-Max, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to name a few. Holiday Manor Amenities Include: Heated Pool, Hot Tub, Shuffle Board Courts, Billiards Room, Rec Hall, Laundry Room, Exercise Equipment, Horseshoe & Corn hole Area, Boat Docks, Screened Gazebo By the Water (coming soon) and Weekly and Monthly Activities and Events. Holiday Manor has a wonderful social committee that ensures everyone will enjoy an active lifestyle . Activities include music by the pool, breakfast by the boat docks, art contests, holiday dinners, social dances, chair yoga, open shuffleboard, water aerobics, mahjong, billiards team, pinochle, exercise, golf league, line dancing, quilting, Euchre, bridge, game night / poker, art class, womens shuffleboard, horseshoes and Bingo.

305 Storter Ave N, Everglades City, 34139 2 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Condominium | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WATERFRONT on Private Island. Old Florida Style Cottage, 2 Bedrooms/ 2 1/2 Baths. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, open floor plan, granite counter-tops, large porch over-looking the River - all make this home very appealing. The cottage comes furnished and ready to move in. Community clubhouse with pool and floating docks, everything you need for a South Florida retreat. Easy access to the Gulf or fish from your front door. Experience Florida as it used to be.

9078 Montserrat Dr, Naples, 34114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $674,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This home is priced $200,000 less than what it would currently cost to duplicate! Still under warranty and plenty of room for a pool! This Sabel model is better than new construction as lighting, fans and plantation shutters have already been installed! It's been meticulously maintained and shows like a model! There are over $80,000 in upgrades in this stunning home that includes air conditioned garage, expanded master bedroom, beautiful upgraded tile flooring, expanded master shower, hurricane impact windows, upgraded appliances and SO MUCH MORE!! Azure at Hacienda Lakes is an award winning Toll Brothers community that offers a resort style pool that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day! Other amenities include fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball, community room, activities calendar and more! You will enjoy a great partial lake view ..This home is a steal at this price! This is the opportunity you've been waiting for to live the Florida lifestyle you deserve!

