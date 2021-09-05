CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, UT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Glendale

Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 4 days ago

(Glendale, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3110/3060 N Roosevelt Ln, Duck Creek Village, 84762

3 Beds 3 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Elk Ridge Unit 3 Cabin 6.74 Acres. Absolutely Wonderful Mountain Living! Home commands first-class rating in every way. Main floor defined with well-equipped kitchen complemented with spacious dining, lovely living area and bath. Enjoy main level gas fireplace framed in rock. Master bedroom also on main level with gas fireplace and separate master bath equipped with Jacuzzi tub. Lower level is smartly designed with living, two bedrooms and bath. Covered decks surround home and provide exceptional views into the valleys and mountains beyond. Elk ridge Estates Unit #3 features large acreage lots with year round access via subdivision roads that are tarred... NO MUDDY STREETS! Enjoy access to ATV and snowmobile trails that carry you into remarkable scenery. Great access to the many area Parks.

For open house information, contact Cathy Barsness, Trophy Real Estate at 435-682-4200

Copyright © 2021 Duck Creek MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCMLSUT-2806964)

4350 Meadow Ranch Dr, Duck Creek Village, 84762

2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Rare find on Cedar Mountain in Meadow View Heights subdivision. Should we start with the spectacular view of the plateau or the condition of the cabin or? It has been remodeled from the new roof (2019) to the polished basement floors which house an incredible game room, man cave (or she room), work out room, and workshop. The current footprint list the cabin as 2 bedrooms plus loft, however, it could easily be a 5 bedroom cabin. Features include 1.75 renovated bathrooms (custom tile work by Will Cooke Masonry), and granite throughout the main floor (bathroom and kitchen). The kitchen has been converted to propane appliances. The chalet style living room offers custom stonework as well. Four oversized windows which overlook a custom trex deck provide breathtaking sunrise and sunset views (no neighbor obstruct or spoil the views). Custom stonework is also in the mancave/game room". Oh, almost failed to mention the two garages 8'x32' and 12'x20'. Custom woodwork is throughout the cabin. Too much to list. Schedule your tour today. This listing will not last. All dimensions in this listing are estimates of the seller. Buyer to verify all information provided.

For open house information, contact John Arana, Duck Creek Realty at 435-682-2345

Copyright © 2021 Duck Creek MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCMLSUT-2807075)

35 S Solitude, Duck Creek Village, 84762

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This beautiful lot backs up to National Forest and the Virgin Rim Trail! Aspens, pines and wildlife cover this lot. If you have been looking for a solitude, look no further. Water meter and propane tank have been installed. Two clean and well maintained trailers included on this property with working bathrooms, fridge and stoves in both! Storage shed is also conveniently located on the property. Furnishings with the exception of personal items will stay with the property.

For open house information, contact Tracee Jeffs, ERA Realty Center - Mountain Man at 435-682-2000

Copyright © 2021 Duck Creek MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCMLSUT-2807024)

1750 Ponderosa View Lp, Duck Creek Village, 84762

2 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Tucked nicely on a wooded hillside in Strawberry Valley Estates this beautifully maintained mountain retreat warmly invites all who seek adventure & solitude. Built in 2002, sleeps 10, the 3 level home includes 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas, a covered back deck, and a large front deck with Trex Decking. Upon stepping through the threshold one can't help going directly into the charming main living room as if pulled by a magnet. The room bursts open giving way to soaring vaulted ceilings with rich woody undertones. On the West facing wall of the living area floor-to-ceiling picture windows brings the surrounding mountain beauty into the home and flood the home with vibrant natural light. Rest peacefully after a day of mountain adventures in the dedicated upper-level master suite with an attached full bath & walk-in closet. The efficient kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, and a mobile center island. Additional features include a detached garage (approximately 216 sq ft), a landscaped walkway leading to a dedicated outdoor firepit area, a gravel driveway, & additional RV parking location as you enter from the road.

For open house information, contact Cathy Barsness, Trophy Real Estate at 435-682-4200

Copyright © 2021 Duck Creek MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCMLSUT-2807049)

See more property details

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

