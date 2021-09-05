CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

Take a look at these homes on the San Simeon market now

San Simeon Updates
 4 days ago

(San Simeon, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Simeon. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8YrD_0bnMZs8w00

8650 Red Mountain Road, Cambria, 93428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,866 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning hilltop estate home featuring un-obstructable views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia Mountain Range. Enjoy some of the views and climate that inspired William Randolph to build Hearst Castle upon a similar coastal hilltop, located just few miles to the north. This 2,800+/- square foot home was designed with large windows to take advantage of the expansive ocean views. It is perfectly positioned upon an approximately 80-acre site within a gated development that features private roads. Wake up on the front patio with the sun rise in the east over the stunning mountains, then relax on the back patio watching the sun set in the ocean to the west. The 3-bedroom 2 bathroom home has a modern feel with clean lines and large windows that bring the outside in. Enjoy unobstructed views from San Simeon State Park, up to San Simeon lighthouse. A 2-stall barn, complete with workshop and guest house is located below the house near the road. This home is powered by a solar system with battery backup, as well as a propane fueled generator. There are 2 water wells, the one near the barn is equipped with an electrical driven submersible pump and the other is equipped with a submersible solar pump. There are total of 7 water storage tanks that total some 20,500 gallons of capacity.

For open house information, contact Alicia DiGrazia, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NS21149621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyAcF_0bnMZs8w00

487 Wellington Street, Cambria, 93428

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Contact listing broker, Joe Prian at joeprian@remax.net or call at 805-909-0738 for a private showing of this quality Happy Hill Spanish style home. The moment you step through the large arched solid wood door you'll notice the quality in this unique house. The detail in workmanship is amazing, from the wrought iron hand rails inside an out to the vaulted ceilings with large exposed beams in the living, dining, kitchen and main bedroom. Every detail was given to make this an authentic Spanish Hacienda. Down stairs you'll find two bedrooms a bathroom and a bonus sitting room along with the laundry room which is equipped with access to an outside shower to clean off after a long day at the beach. Upstairs is the kitchen, dining area, living room and main bedroom. You'll enjoy the ocean views from the living room and dining area along with a gas fireplace. Access to the large roof top viewing deck is through the kitchen. There you will want to grab your favorite beverage and sit and watch the world go by.

For open house information, contact Joseph Prian, Re/Max Pines by the Sea at 805-927-2474

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SC21174671)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF3Up_0bnMZs8w00

6380 Cambria Pines Road, Cambria, 93428

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,112 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This 21st Century Modern home rates 'sophisticated' on the IQ scale. Nestled among the pines Cambria is synonymous for in the coveted Leimert Estates neighborhood on a cul-de-sac road, backing up to 1,400 acres of forest at Covell Ranch. Vast driveway can accommodate RV parking and the detached 3 car garage has plenty of room for a workshop. Warm, contemporary design invites you in to an open-concept floor plan with 2 story ceilings, radiant heat flooring and large scaled windows to enjoy the serene setting. Streamline kitchen features sleek top of the line stainless steel appliances, built-in wine fridge, beautiful tile backsplash and large kitchen island. Primary Suite and loft lounge area located on the second story equipped with an incredible ensuite with sloping concrete sinks, natural stone step-in shower and separate soaking tub. The two guest bedrooms with also have private bathrooms and located on the lower level. Retreat outdoors to a patio oasis and take in the magnificent natural backdrop this wooded property provides. Tucked away on 1.2 acres, this secluded estate is only moments from the beach, Hwy 1, restaurants, shops and the charming Cambria Village. Designed by local architect, David Einung, built by local contractor, Jim Glitch, and updated by Santa Barbara's Hall Pardoe Design. Contact The Keenan Carter Group (805) 773-7711 or visit: www.KeenanCarterGroup.com.

For open house information, contact Dick Keenan, Keller Williams Realty Central Coast at 805-773-7777

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PI21166446)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaPu0_0bnMZs8w00

970 Hillcrest Drive, Cambria, 93428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1971

OCEAN VIEW through the trees on sunny Pine Knolls Estates. This three bedroom two bathroom open concept home has a lovely Cambria/Big Sur feel throughout the property with an ocean view from the inside dining area and sunroom and deck! The fully fenced, front garden with beautiful trees creates privacy for this very unique property. Cozy up to the stone fireplace in the living room on those chilly Cambria nights or sit outside on the deck with your coffee in the trees enjoying the ocean views on those gorgeous Central Coast days!! Contact Jennifer Lawson, RE/MAX Pines by the Sea 805-286-6119 jennlawson@remax.net

For open house information, contact Jennifer Lawson, Re/Max Pines by the Sea at 805-927-2474

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SC21145917)

