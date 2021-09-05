On the hunt for a home in Terlingua? These houses are on the market

(Terlingua, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terlingua will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

212 Ivey Rd., Terlingua, 79852 2 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | 210 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Great Investment in the heart of Terlingua Ghostown 2 active, rentable properties and room to add another! Includes a one room Adobe with custom rock work, king size bed, minifridge, microwave, indoor rainshower and bath, bonus outdoor shower and fire pit. Also, a refurbished 32' Avion Airstream with ac/heat, spacious outdoor deck with seating, shade sails, fire pit and seperate Adobe Bathroom with toliet, sink and shower and a bonus outoor shower. Property has its own Tesla electric charger.

22720 Hwy 170, Terlingua, 79852 1 Bed 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Legendary Long Draw Pizza sits on scenic 20 acres between Study Butte and Lajitas, minutes from historic Terlingua Ghostown, w Views of Chisos Mts in BBNP. Fully equipped, up and running restaurant with potential for RV Park, Investment, Business or Homestead, over 1000 ft of Hwy 170 frontage, 2/200 amp metered electric poles, and the last 2 issued city water meters, 2 septics and a14x28 casita w bath and kitchenette for on site owner/manager or rental. Deep arroyos with potential gravel income.

23041 Fm 170, Terlingua, 79852 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Designed to emulate traditional architecture, 5 Casitas located on the slopes of Cigar Mountan in Ghostown area of Terlingua on 6 acres with active rental income. Every casita comes complete with its own bathroom, air conditioner, outdoor shower, seating area, king size bed and an outdoor firepit, furnished with meticulous detail and elegance, from antique doors to wooden beams and fine furnishings with collectible artwork, quality linens, Keurigs, Wi-fi, each casita unique with Amazing views!

1827 Mud Spring Road, Terlingua, 79852 2 Beds 1 Bath | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 5 star vacation rental is an artists hideaway nestled privately in an ocotillo grove .8 mile off HWY 118 S.at Gate 4 on an ALL WEATHER ROAD, this compound is minutes away from BBNP&Terlingua Ghost Town. It has incredible views, extremely quiet, dark skies, a well established fenced garden and an incredible outdoor shower. This property has 2 septic's, a great well, RO water, laundry room with washer&dryer, room to develop/expand, w/RV Trailer pad w/hookups, an absolutely amazing property!!!

