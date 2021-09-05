Check out these New Market homes on the market

(New Market, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Market. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

714 South Water Street, Crawfordsville, 47933 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1940

One owner for the last 50 years, which means a well cared for and well maintained home for you! Pristine condition inside and out. Eat-in kitchen w/white cabinetry, highlighted by a corner sink. Appliances stay. High eff furnace and central air for low utility bills. Living room w/laminate flooring and a trio of windows to let the sun shine in. Updated bath featuring a pedestal sink, walk in shower w/glass door, and ceramic tile flooring. Two bedrooms complete this one level ranch. New front entry door. Vinyl windows throughout.

405 Greenacres Drive, Crawfordsville, 47933 3 Beds 3 Baths | $218,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1971

New decor throughout this roomy ranch home in desirable Greenacres subdivision. You can move right into this 2030 Sq Ft home with a 16x16 screened in porch! Lots of room here and you will love the location and the yard! Offering three bedrooms, 3 baths, master suite, lots of storage, formal dining room, family room with woodburning fireplace and more! New carpeting throughout! Dont miss seeing this one!

704 Tuttle Avenue, Crawfordsville, 47933 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautiful house on Tuttle Ave, close to Crawfordsville Middle School and Milligan Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been fully renovated. New AC, flooring, tile, drywall, electric, siding and hot water heater in 2021. Furnace was replaced in 2017. This house offers a fully fenced in back yard with a basement. Many additional updates through out the home. Parking is available in the back of the home using the alley. This home is move in ready and waiting for you! Make your final special touches and make it your new home today!

6611 Old Sr 55, Crawfordsville, 47933 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Mobile Home | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on over an acre lot. New roof, new flooring, new paint, new septic, new siding, new storm door, new well pump and now all it needs is it's new owners. Property sits on a corner lot with fruit trees and a wonderful country feel.

