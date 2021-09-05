CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

Check out these New Market homes on the market

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 4 days ago

(New Market, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Market. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbKRh_0bnMZqNU00

714 South Water Street, Crawfordsville, 47933

2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1940

One owner for the last 50 years, which means a well cared for and well maintained home for you! Pristine condition inside and out. Eat-in kitchen w/white cabinetry, highlighted by a corner sink. Appliances stay. High eff furnace and central air for low utility bills. Living room w/laminate flooring and a trio of windows to let the sun shine in. Updated bath featuring a pedestal sink, walk in shower w/glass door, and ceramic tile flooring. Two bedrooms complete this one level ranch. New front entry door. Vinyl windows throughout.

For open house information, contact Leslie Cooper Pyle, RE/MAX Real Estate Associates at 765-362-8617

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21798697)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDFKw_0bnMZqNU00

405 Greenacres Drive, Crawfordsville, 47933

3 Beds 3 Baths | $218,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1971

New decor throughout this roomy ranch home in desirable Greenacres subdivision. You can move right into this 2030 Sq Ft home with a 16x16 screened in porch! Lots of room here and you will love the location and the yard! Offering three bedrooms, 3 baths, master suite, lots of storage, formal dining room, family room with woodburning fireplace and more! New carpeting throughout! Dont miss seeing this one!

For open house information, contact Sally Chamness, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21777250)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGfsG_0bnMZqNU00

704 Tuttle Avenue, Crawfordsville, 47933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautiful house on Tuttle Ave, close to Crawfordsville Middle School and Milligan Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been fully renovated. New AC, flooring, tile, drywall, electric, siding and hot water heater in 2021. Furnace was replaced in 2017. This house offers a fully fenced in back yard with a basement. Many additional updates through out the home. Parking is available in the back of the home using the alley. This home is move in ready and waiting for you! Make your final special touches and make it your new home today!

For open house information, contact Troy Gaviola, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21802050)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8kvQ_0bnMZqNU00

6611 Old Sr 55, Crawfordsville, 47933

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Mobile Home | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on over an acre lot. New roof, new flooring, new paint, new septic, new siding, new storm door, new well pump and now all it needs is it's new owners. Property sits on a corner lot with fruit trees and a wonderful country feel.

For open house information, contact Dawn Rusk, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202127975)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
36
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
New Market, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Realtors#Family Room#Water Heater#Ac#Furnace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy