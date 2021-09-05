Check out these homes on the Sharon Grove market now
(Sharon Grove, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sharon Grove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Nice mobile home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath home , front porch, back porch, garage, shed... Can be sold with 2 acres for $89900 or one acre for 49,900
Questions contact Builder/ David Watkins 270-784-1135/ Back Country Builders llc.
Charming southern home in beautiful Todd County, KY, This home is updated & move-in ready Kitchen has been remodeled! The new owners will have the main house & the guest house. Main house has 4 large Bedrooms, Living Rm, Den, Din Rm, spacious Kit, Office, & 2 Baths! Guest house has 920 square feet of living space. Great for in-laws, guests, or rent it out.
This adorable country home has 3 bedroom, 1 bath, with large country kitchen , patio, and front porch
