Sharon Grove, KY

Check out these homes on the Sharon Grove market now

Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 4 days ago

(Sharon Grove, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sharon Grove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdKhJ_0bnMZorG00

13466 Greenville, Clifty, 42216

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nice mobile home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath home , front porch, back porch, garage, shed... Can be sold with 2 acres for $89900 or one acre for 49,900

For open house information, contact TAMMY SISCO, CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE & AUCT at 270-265-9744

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35231)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oquaq_0bnMZorG00

149 149 Pond River Road, Elkton, 42220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Questions contact Builder/ David Watkins 270-784-1135/ Back Country Builders llc.

For open house information, contact TOMMY ANDERSON, ANDERSON REAL ESTATE & AUCTION at 270-885-6789

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35605)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyUZl_0bnMZorG00

402 S Main St, Elkton, 42220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,720 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Charming southern home in beautiful Todd County, KY, This home is updated & move-in ready Kitchen has been remodeled! The new owners will have the main house & the guest house. Main house has 4 large Bedrooms, Living Rm, Den, Din Rm, spacious Kit, Office, & 2 Baths! Guest house has 920 square feet of living space. Great for in-laws, guests, or rent it out.

For open house information, contact Norris DeBerry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty at 931-503-8000

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2265234)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xoMR_0bnMZorG00

5949 Sharon Grove, Elkton, 42220

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This adorable country home has 3 bedroom, 1 bath, with large country kitchen , patio, and front porch

For open house information, contact TAMMY SISCO, CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE & AUCT at 270-265-9744

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35593)

