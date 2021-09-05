CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

Check out these Miles homes on the market

Miles Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Miles, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Miles will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wax60_0bnMZnyX00

22 Section, Miles, 52064

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Great small town location for this well kept, updated 4 BR traditional home. On a corner lot, detached 2 car garage with heat, toilet/sink. Updated windows, kitchen, bath, elec panel, lots of storage and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor. Roof replaced in 2008. Take a look at this large affordable home today! Measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Heather Hafner, Nemmers Realty at 563-872-3490

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143113)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDi0r_0bnMZnyX00

12445 Oakton, Savanna, 61074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BEDROOM COUNTRY HOME...HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL WOOD CABINETRY, AND FEATURES A DINETTE AREA WITH SLIM LINE BUILT-IN HUTCH, MOSTLY MAIN LEVEL LIVING WITH ALL 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, MAIN LEVEL FULL BATH HAS BEEN UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST 12 YEARS WITH MARBLETOP DOUBLE SINK AND LOTS OF STORAGE, 1/2 BATH HAS BEEN UPDATED WITHIN ONE YEAR, HOME FEATURES EFFICIENT HEATING & COOLING, MOSTLY NEW WINDOW INSERTS WITHIN 15 YEARS.....ENJOY THE 4.5 ACRE LOT SITTING ON THE BACK SCREENED IN PORCH AND WATCH THE ABUNDANCE OF WILD LIFE, YARD HAS LOTS OF MATURE SHADE TREES FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT WITHOUT ALL THE HEAT. 34X28 POLE BUILDING WITH ELECTRICITY IS A WONDERFUL PLUS... SELLER WILLING TO GIVE CARPET ALLOWANCE OR NEGOTIATE IN PRICE. NEW WELL PUMP, WIRING AND PIPE FOR WELL IN 2020

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202105196)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSqtp_0bnMZnyX00

1816 Ontario, Savanna, 61074

2 Beds 1 Bath | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in None

WELL MAINTAINED RANCH HOME THAT OFFERS MOSTLY MAIN LEVEL LIVING, WOOD FLOORING, NICE LARGE LOT WITH FENCED IN YARD AND DECK OFF BACK, EXTRA LARGE GARAGE FOR CARS AND TOYS..WORKSHOP. MOVE IN READY AND ALL APPLIANCES STAY.

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202104936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmRo6_0bnMZnyX00

1410 Glenmoor, Savanna, 61074

5 Beds 3 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare find in city limits! This 1.2 acre lot surrounded by mature trees only one block from the high school. One level living with 3 bedrooms, one and a half baths, and laundry on the main floor. The master bedroom has a large double door that walks out to the deck; great for alot of natural light looking out to the large open backyard. The main floor full bath has a walk-in tub. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture window and is partially open to the combined kitchen/dining room (stainless steel appliances and convection oven) that walks out to the deck that attaches to a fully finished gazebo with electric and a couple windows that have screens. Or you can enjoy the larger gazebo that overlooks a small creek running through the back of the lot. Full finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, office with large closet, family room with electric fireplace and a full kitchen with lots of pantry/storage. Storage shed in backyard is included. Gravel parking pad in back with electric close by is a great place to park your RV. The attached two car garage is insulated, shelving and cabinets for storage and has extra attic storage. This house has only had one owner who shows such great pride of ownership and has so many great features to enjoy!

For open house information, contact TAMARA RUTER, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SIGNATURE at 815-315-1111

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-1110842)

