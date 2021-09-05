House hunt Lake George: See what’s on the market now

(Lake George, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake George. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

388 Trail Creek Road, Lake George, 80827 3 Beds 4 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Log sided home on one of the most incredible 40 acres you could ever set your eyes on. Soaring canyon walls, lush green meadows in a valley framed by rock formations that offer a setting seen in the movies of Yellowstone or Legends of the Fall. Moose and Elk wander in and out of the meadows. National Forest borders this property onto some of the most beautiful trails you could ever hope to ride. You can trail ride or hike to the outskirts of Denver from here and never cross private property, yet the conveniences of Lake George are just a few minutes away. This property has 2 carports and a 40x18 metal building with heat and elec, a 41 x 20 metal building, a shop/garden house, 2 smaller sheds, one is insulated and an old unlivable cabin that will remain on the property, even a round pen to get the "kinks" out before you hit the trail. Fantastic set up for horses and cattle which are on the property now. The home boasts an open main level living area, laundry with included washers and dryers on the lower and main levels Ceiling fans in all the rooms other than baths. Lots of light, main level living area and the master suite walk out to a deck you will never want to leave. Loft area is considered a bedroom with a bath and walk in closet attached to a sitting area or office. A woodstove and a gas stove for chilly nights on the main and lower levels If you are looking for a fancy gated entrance, a landscaped lawn and a home you can see neighbors from this is not the property for you. Easy, well maintained access for pulling horses or livestock but still a place that Cowboys and Indians would not look out of place. Not even a hint of the rat race here.

For open house information, contact Joy A McKenna, 00003014-Your Neighborhood Realty, Inc. at 719-235-2409

304 Topaz Road, Lake George, 80827 1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 504 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous mountain get-away or permanent residence! Westside of property overlooks Eleven Mile Reservoir as well as fabulous views of gigantic rock outcroppings. The pictures tell it all! This 2006 modular is in brand new condition and turn key ready for new owners! Has a great well and septic. No HOA. If you are looking for great fishing, boating, hiking, biking and close to skiing, look no further!

For open house information, contact Bernadine Vayle CRS GRI, Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Rlt at 719-687-0900