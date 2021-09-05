CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

House hunt Lake George: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Lake George, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake George. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOjFa_0bnMZm5o00

388 Trail Creek Road, Lake George, 80827

3 Beds 4 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Log sided home on one of the most incredible 40 acres you could ever set your eyes on. Soaring canyon walls, lush green meadows in a valley framed by rock formations that offer a setting seen in the movies of Yellowstone or Legends of the Fall. Moose and Elk wander in and out of the meadows. National Forest borders this property onto some of the most beautiful trails you could ever hope to ride. You can trail ride or hike to the outskirts of Denver from here and never cross private property, yet the conveniences of Lake George are just a few minutes away. This property has 2 carports and a 40x18 metal building with heat and elec, a 41 x 20 metal building, a shop/garden house, 2 smaller sheds, one is insulated and an old unlivable cabin that will remain on the property, even a round pen to get the "kinks" out before you hit the trail. Fantastic set up for horses and cattle which are on the property now. The home boasts an open main level living area, laundry with included washers and dryers on the lower and main levels Ceiling fans in all the rooms other than baths. Lots of light, main level living area and the master suite walk out to a deck you will never want to leave. Loft area is considered a bedroom with a bath and walk in closet attached to a sitting area or office. A woodstove and a gas stove for chilly nights on the main and lower levels If you are looking for a fancy gated entrance, a landscaped lawn and a home you can see neighbors from this is not the property for you. Easy, well maintained access for pulling horses or livestock but still a place that Cowboys and Indians would not look out of place. Not even a hint of the rat race here.

For open house information, contact Joy A McKenna, 00003014-Your Neighborhood Realty, Inc. at 719-235-2409

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-6395744)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tN9Vu_0bnMZm5o00

304 Topaz Road, Lake George, 80827

1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 504 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous mountain get-away or permanent residence! Westside of property overlooks Eleven Mile Reservoir as well as fabulous views of gigantic rock outcroppings. The pictures tell it all! This 2006 modular is in brand new condition and turn key ready for new owners! Has a great well and septic. No HOA. If you are looking for great fishing, boating, hiking, biking and close to skiing, look no further!

For open house information, contact Bernadine Vayle CRS GRI, Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Rlt at 719-687-0900

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-6840359)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
11
Followers
219
Post
613
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Lake George, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys And Indians#Yellowstone National Park#House#Ceiling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy