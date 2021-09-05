CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boles, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Boles market now

Posted by 
Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 4 days ago

(Boles, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Boles. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFT2E_0bnMZlD500

281 Polk 35, Hatfield, 71953

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very charming 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home with in ground pool in Hatfield. Large master bedroom, a den and 2 living rooms. Enjoy your mountain view's while sitting on your front porch. See agent remarks

For open house information, contact Christy Titsworth, United Country Arkansas Properties at 479-394-7545

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21010310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaYcl_0bnMZlD500

1201 Reine Str, Mena, 71953

5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Historic manor with modern touches! This home is Splendid- you can sit on the veranda and sip your drink and be transprted back in time. It is centrally located to downtown Mena and all it has to offer. You are close to the mountains & national Forest! Huge bedroom suite downstairs w/ two other bedrooms & then a large Suite upstairs with its own bath & sitting/living area. This is currently being used as a a money making B&B but is being offered for either a business or Residence! It has many updates!!

For open house information, contact Shannon Hunter, Holly Springs Real Estate at 479-394-4200

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21023303)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyI5Q_0bnMZlD500

2401 Midland, Mena, 71953

4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Farm | 2,578 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Very well maintained, original home on nearly 50 acres, INSIDE CITY LIMITS! Feels like you are out in the country but with all the area amenities. Large formal living room features huge windows! Several custom built ins & lots of storage throughout the home. Inviting fireplace to keep you warm. Beautiful large pond has crappie, brim & catfish. Many massive trees offer shade in this park like setting! Pretty green pastures with frequent sightings of deer. Outbuildings for extra storage. Handicap accessible.

For open house information, contact Deana Dixon, Select Realty at 479-394-7676

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21013900)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXWyN_0bnMZlD500

600 11Th Street, Mena, 71953

4 Beds 5 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This gem is located in the heart of Mena. Almost a full acre,just a short distance to Janssen Park and Downtown Mena. Original heart of pine wood flooring and original woodwork throughout this nicely restored 1905 home. 4 br, 4.5 bath upstairs. Unique walk-thru pantry. Inviting kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall oven and farm sink add to the charm of this beautiful home. New roof and upstairs HVAC, must see to appreciate! New plumbing, new electric wiring. See agent remarks.

For open house information, contact Michelle Cole, CENTURY 21 Perry Real Estate at 479-394-6500

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21022429)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Boles Journal

Boles Journal

Boles, AR
21
Followers
224
Post
730
Views
ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boles, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Mountain View, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Hatfield, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Plumbing#Janssen#Wood Flooring#Ar#B B#Holly Springs Real Estate#Brim#Select Realty#Perry Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy