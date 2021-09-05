Take a look at these homes on the Boles market now

(Boles, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Boles. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

281 Polk 35, Hatfield, 71953 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very charming 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home with in ground pool in Hatfield. Large master bedroom, a den and 2 living rooms. Enjoy your mountain view's while sitting on your front porch. See agent remarks

1201 Reine Str, Mena, 71953 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Historic manor with modern touches! This home is Splendid- you can sit on the veranda and sip your drink and be transprted back in time. It is centrally located to downtown Mena and all it has to offer. You are close to the mountains & national Forest! Huge bedroom suite downstairs w/ two other bedrooms & then a large Suite upstairs with its own bath & sitting/living area. This is currently being used as a a money making B&B but is being offered for either a business or Residence! It has many updates!!

2401 Midland, Mena, 71953 4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Farm | 2,578 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Very well maintained, original home on nearly 50 acres, INSIDE CITY LIMITS! Feels like you are out in the country but with all the area amenities. Large formal living room features huge windows! Several custom built ins & lots of storage throughout the home. Inviting fireplace to keep you warm. Beautiful large pond has crappie, brim & catfish. Many massive trees offer shade in this park like setting! Pretty green pastures with frequent sightings of deer. Outbuildings for extra storage. Handicap accessible.

600 11Th Street, Mena, 71953 4 Beds 5 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This gem is located in the heart of Mena. Almost a full acre,just a short distance to Janssen Park and Downtown Mena. Original heart of pine wood flooring and original woodwork throughout this nicely restored 1905 home. 4 br, 4.5 bath upstairs. Unique walk-thru pantry. Inviting kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall oven and farm sink add to the charm of this beautiful home. New roof and upstairs HVAC, must see to appreciate! New plumbing, new electric wiring. See agent remarks.

