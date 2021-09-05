Top homes for sale in Dickinson Center

(Dickinson Center, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dickinson Center. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

606 Sh 11C, Winthrop, 13697 5 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This gem is ready for new owners. Upon entering the front door a spacious living room awaits with lovely pocket doors. Many updates can be found in this charming and historical home. Large formal dining room and an updated kitchen are so welcoming. Plus you are going to love the extra storage space in the pantry. Are you looking for a main level bedroom and bathroom, well we have them! The upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms with all new carpet, new windows, and new sheetrock. There is a large primary bedroom and bathroom suite with a nice sized walk in closet! An additional bathroom and laundry room are located upstairs as well. The carriage house is very unique and offers lots of storage. Expansive backyard ideal for outdoor entertaining and is already fenced in for the pets and kids, with plenty of space to relax. Don't wait on this one. Make an appointment right away!

1681 11C, North Lawrence, 12967 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Farm | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1998

House for sale - not for rent. Well-maintained two bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home on 200 acres of land located in between the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains and the waters of the St. Lawrence Valley. This modern house, built in (1998?), features an open-floor style kitchen, dining, and living room. This home includes an unattached 2-car garage, drilled well, septic, central heat and air with fuel oil furnace. It has a full cellar with access from both inside the house as well as outside via both garage-style door and a man door. Basement can be easily renovated for additional bedrooms or living space. 1200 sq. ft. on ground floor and 1200 sq. ft. in basement. House also includes a small back deck and a handicap-friendly ramp on the front porch entrance. This is nature lover’s paradise with 200 acres of pristine land bordering 22,000 acres of state land. A former farm featuring a 500' boundary against state land, there is no need to ever cross private property to go hiking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV, or camping. This property could also be a great opportunity for an enterprising group of folks to acquire and share as a hunting camp or country retreat with peaceful tranquility, start up a farm, or retreat into a comfortable homestead. There are many acres of open land with mowed lanes for walking, ATV, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross country skiing – even farming! The property also has a huge pine forest filled with wildlife for the naturalist or for hunting and a small gravel pit. It also has an old barn which has fallen down from which salvaged barn wood can be used by the hobbyist. A tree lined pond behind the barn often serves as a stopping point for Canadian geese and can double as a free ice-skating rink in the winter. Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets all year ‘round - some are breathtaking! This would make a wonderful home with unmatched privacy and is conveniently located just 1 mile away from a tiny town and 3 miles from the local school. The Deer River and East Branch of the St. Regis River are nearby. You can travel to popular tourist areas such as Alexandria Bay and the Thousand Island on the St. Lawrence River, the famous Lake Placid Olympic Village nestled in the Adirondack Mountains, lovely Burlington, Vermont, and even the bustling cities of Montreal and Ottawa in Canada- most within a 2 hour drive (all of them if you have a little pep in your step, ahem)! Asking price is $345,000.

2429 Us 11, North Bangor, 12966 3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Great home for first time home buyers! Conveniently located in the heart of North Bangor, minutes from Malone. The home has a one car attached garage, large bedroom closets and on demand hot water! Some updates to the electrical and plumbing have been made. Nice home at a great price!

267 O'Brian Road, Norfolk, 13697 4 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Farm | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1865

This a 10 room home, it has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, one up and one down. Large country kitchen with u shaped floor plan with lots of cupboards and a stainless steel sink. No appliances. This home is located on a hill and from the large kitchen window you can view your horses or sheep as they graze in the field. The is dry soils with no wet lands to be concerned about. There is a grove of evegreen trees in the distance. There are two small sheds for animal shelters. From the sun and the wind. The garage is one stall, but, there is room for the family car, lawn mower and your tractor. All the buildings have metal roofs, vinyl siding. 200 amp. planel box in the basement and a 100 amp breaker box in the garage. Only a person that grew up on a farm can appreciate this 30 acre farm stead. You can see the standing hay waiting to be harvested or the home vegetables just starting to sprout. Or freshly sawn lumber waiting to be nailed into place. Talk to your country living banker today. And start your future now!

