House hunt Cameron: See what’s on the market now

(Cameron, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cameron. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

409 Richard Lane, Cameron, 70631 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This beachfront home has the most breathtaking views in Southwest Louisiana, with 75 feet of beach frontage on Constance Beach, just walk out your door onto this beautiful beach. Two bedroom two bath beach house has neutral colors throughout, with windows galore to enjoy beach living. Open floorplan Large deck for outdoor entertaining and enjoying the sunrises and sunsets. Also a small storage shed for extra storage downstairs. Call to schedule your viewing today.

For open house information, contact AMY BRITT, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601

2018 Brant Street, Cameron, 70631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2012

DIRECT BEACH VIEW OF HOLLY BEACH! Only about 200 feet from beach. Large Beach Home with updated Granite Kitchen and Stainless Appliances, Large Bedrooms, Wide front patio to lookout over gulf. Master bedroom with gulf view. Parking underneath. Entertaining area all concrete on ground level. All Appliances and furniture stay, as well as bed linens, and everything you need to enjoy the kitchen. (Pots, pans, all dishes) All measurements more or less. New insulation and new Sheetrock, as well as fresh paint. Updated floors throughout with new waterproof vinyl plank flooring. New stairs and deck rail. The elevator functions but sustained cosmetic damage. New A/C, and a new storm door. . Get your piece of the Cajun Riviera to enjoy with family and friends!

