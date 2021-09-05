OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Staying in touch with our immigrant past
It's difficult to understand why many Americans blame immigrants for just about everything that's wrong with the United States. Those of us who aren't Native Americans or descendants of slaves are here thanks to immigrants, yet a lot of us seem to have a problem with anyone who arrived at the party later than our ancestors. It's been a phenomenon since long before former president Trump asked, "Why are we having all these people from * * * *hole countries come here?"www.arkansasonline.com
