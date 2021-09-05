CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witter, AR

Top homes for sale in Witter

Witter News Beat
 4 days ago

(Witter, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Witter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzKZ9_0bnMZfuj00

314 Summer Hill Dr, Huntsville, 72740

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2017

With so many options available this could be an artist's workshop, woodworker's shop, sculpture studio, or writers space with a great location! This custom brick maintenance free siding home with granite counters, wood floors, tile, gas fp, gas heat, large walk in pantry, laundry w/sink, handicap accessible doors throughout, master shower extra wide, jacuzzi, constructed w/2x6 walls. 6 car garage completely finished with ch/a. 3 ton unit for garage on its own separate climate control & room for 3rd bedroom also plumbed for extra bath. Home on 5 ton unit. Existing slab ready for generator. Fiber optic internet with Madison County Telephone. 2.26 acres with nice views off the balcony. Sits just right off hwy 412 with easy access. Move in ready. Under 25 mins to Fayetteville & Springdale, AR makes it an easy commute. Under 5 min drive to local shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Sheila Vines, Owens Realty and Auction at 479-559-2800

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1195384)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDCBS_0bnMZfuj00

47196 Highway 23, Huntsville, 72740

5 Beds 5 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,204 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Best of both worlds! Entertainer's dream and a rustic retreat. This remarkable home is equipped to delight! Your guests will feel pampered by the amenities. The beauty starts on arrival with the gated entry, long beautiful driveway and portico. Stunning woodwork and soaring ceilings. The kitchen is built for a chef! Granite countertops and new appliances including double convection ovens. There are 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, bonus loft, wet bar, and 2 laundry rooms. Outside you sill enjoy view from the backyard pool, decks, patios, and outdoor fireplace. 3 car garage is heated and cooled with a partially finished kitchen area. Come see this beauty today and prepare to be AMAZED!

For open house information, contact Lorraine Caldwell, Kay Sullivan Real Estate at 918-647-3131

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1191092)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8x6y_0bnMZfuj00

283 Madison 7343, Huntsville, 72740

3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Check out this stellar home that sits on a spacious lot with beautiful mature trees. The home boasts a 4.6 acre lot with a large front porch overlooking the yard. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house carries crown molding throughout, a beautiful vaulted ceiling in the living room, and tile floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with an eat-in dining area. The formal dining room accentuates the high ceilings and arched doorways. The modern bathrooms carry granite countertops, and the master on suite has a features a double sink. The backyard has an underground pool with a slide and diving board. Situated in a convenient location.

For open house information, contact Tracy Foster, NWA Real Estate Huntsville Branch at 479-738-2277

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1193404)

185 Madison 8648, Huntsville, 72740

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Location, location, location. This home is just a short block from US 412 making it a convenient commute to both Huntsville and Washington or Benton county. It needs a little TLC but has good bones and original hardwood floors. There is room to add an addition to expand living space or a master suite. This property will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Sherry Mathews, Montgomery Whiteley Realty at 870-423-2950

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1191524)

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

