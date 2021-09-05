CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatewood, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Gatewood

Gatewood Daily
 4 days ago

(Gatewood, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gatewood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1414 Oak Lane, Doniphan, 63935

3 Beds 1 Bath | $48,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Landlords....LOOK! This is one of four homes on this block that is currently for sale. The owners have moved out of the area and don't want to property management from far away. So they are selling all of their rental property. They will sell one, two, three, or all four. The Doniphan rental market is booming. There is far more demand currently than supply. This home will cash flow!!!

For open house information, contact Gary Featherston, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21042332)

604 Pine Street, Doniphan, 63935

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Check out this sharp 2 bed 1 bath in Doniphan just a few miles from Current River!! This home has been remodeled and is move in ready! It has a large open kitchen and large dining area that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom. The house has all new paint, flooring, countertops, and more! Central heat and air with a new outside unit. Large yard in the back with off street parking. Call today before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Ben Craig, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21051108)

5496 V Highway, Myrtle, 65778

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 771 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on pavement just outside of Myrtle, MO. Home needs a little TLC but would make a great rental or starter home! Huge shop building that could be used to run a business and includes an unfinished apartment with one bedroom and one bath all on 1.13 acres m/l. Close to the Eleven Point River and the Mark Twain National Forest.

For open house information, contact Kristie Rackley, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60195233)

112 Hc 4 Box 112, Doniphan, 63935

4 Beds 3 Baths | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in 1975

4 BR, 2 & 3/4 BA home with large master bedroom, large living room, Central H/A, fireplace insert, vinyl siding, shed, above ground pool. Sits on just over 1/2 acre m/l, with access to community pond. Listed at $87,500

For open house information, contact Collin Murray, Collin H Murray & Associates R at 996-530-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-20043541)

See more property details

