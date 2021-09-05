CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Briggsdale

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 4 days ago

(Briggsdale, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Briggsdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXI4I_0bnMZd9H00

35804 Pleasant Hill Ave, Galeton, 80622

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1925

NO HOA in this rural town just a few miles outside of Eaton. Enjoy the peace and quiet of Galeton. This home sits on nearly 1/4 acre and has room for a shop, new garage or outbuilding. Enjoy farm like amenities without living on the farm by raising chicken or goats. Enjoy entertaining on the large back deck. In 2013, this home sported new windows, electric furnace, AC, appliances and cabinets.

For open house information, contact Ginger Blasi, Century 21 Humpal Inc at 970-224-1800

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-943817)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YCm9_0bnMZd9H00

620 Graefe Ave, Ault, 80610

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Ready move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch, newer laminate flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, big back yard, sprinkler system, new 12x10 storage shed, A/C 2018, furnace 2019. Won't last long. Schedule your appointment now. In the event of multiple offers, please submit offers by noon Thursday 8-19-21. Acceptance time 2:00 PM Thursday 8-19-21. Seller reserves the right to accept any offer at any time.

For open house information, contact Dale Souther, Austin & Austin Real Estate at 970-353-0790

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948713)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwqGn_0bnMZd9H00

11083 Highway 14, Ault, 80610

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great views on 3.5 acres in Ault. One of a kind shop with amazing features inside. Within 20 minutes to Fort Collins, Windsor and Severance. Come check out this great property!

For open house information, contact Naomi Winick, Harmony Brokers at 970-430-9067

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-940435)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7kI7_0bnMZd9H00

324 Gila Trl, Ault, 80610

3 Beds 2 Baths | $356,285 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under contract before published. Charming craftsman exterior. Bright & airy open floorplan, Great Room opens to Dining for formal entertaining. Kitchen with 42" upper cabinets and pantry. Flexible floorplan. Split master suite with spa-like bathroom and enormous walk in closet. 2 beds plus an office, 2 baths, full unfinished basement. Oversized patio at rear. Impressive list of standard inclusions including high efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, a/c & front landscape. Too many upgrades to list.

For open house information, contact Sara Horner, Group Horsetooth at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-935462)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
10
Followers
219
Post
878
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Water Heater#Art#Electric Furnace#Ac#Humpal Inc#Harmony Brokers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy