Take a look at these homes on the market in Briggsdale

(Briggsdale, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Briggsdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

35804 Pleasant Hill Ave, Galeton, 80622 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1925

NO HOA in this rural town just a few miles outside of Eaton. Enjoy the peace and quiet of Galeton. This home sits on nearly 1/4 acre and has room for a shop, new garage or outbuilding. Enjoy farm like amenities without living on the farm by raising chicken or goats. Enjoy entertaining on the large back deck. In 2013, this home sported new windows, electric furnace, AC, appliances and cabinets.

620 Graefe Ave, Ault, 80610 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Ready move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch, newer laminate flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, big back yard, sprinkler system, new 12x10 storage shed, A/C 2018, furnace 2019. Won't last long. Schedule your appointment now. In the event of multiple offers, please submit offers by noon Thursday 8-19-21. Acceptance time 2:00 PM Thursday 8-19-21. Seller reserves the right to accept any offer at any time.

11083 Highway 14, Ault, 80610 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great views on 3.5 acres in Ault. One of a kind shop with amazing features inside. Within 20 minutes to Fort Collins, Windsor and Severance. Come check out this great property!

324 Gila Trl, Ault, 80610 3 Beds 2 Baths | $356,285 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under contract before published. Charming craftsman exterior. Bright & airy open floorplan, Great Room opens to Dining for formal entertaining. Kitchen with 42" upper cabinets and pantry. Flexible floorplan. Split master suite with spa-like bathroom and enormous walk in closet. 2 beds plus an office, 2 baths, full unfinished basement. Oversized patio at rear. Impressive list of standard inclusions including high efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, a/c & front landscape. Too many upgrades to list.

