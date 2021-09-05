House hunt Datil: See what’s on the market now

(Datil, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Datil. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

143 Navajo Way, Datil, 87821 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Large custom home on 12+ acres about 20 miles SW of Datil. Tiled floors throughout the house. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room, and a 750 sq.ft. great room !In addition, there is a two car garage with a separate workshop, and a 40x40 sq.ft. metal building currently used for storage. there is also a sauna! The 12 acre property is fenced and gated. It is nicely treed. There is a 400 sq.ft. covered and enclosed porch for year around enjoyment. The house is located in Old Thomas III, a very quiet and pleasant subdivision with minimal C&R's. The house and outbuildings are totally empty and the house has recently been deep cleaned. It is in move-in condition.Showing by appointment only

102 Bridger Pass, Datil, 87821 1 Bed 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This choice property is located approximately 25 miles southwest of Datil, NM in the very peaceful Last Frontier Subdivision. Containing 10.03 acres, the property improvements include a 1,000 sq. ft. 2 story cabin, a private well that feeds into a cistern, solar panels with battery and generator backup and septic. Completely furnished the home has metal roofing and the interior is an open spacious living area with kitchen/dining area, loft bedroom large enough for 4 beds and one bath with shower. Heating is provided by a wood burning stove and a ventless propane heater. The cabin has full wrap around decking with covered back and front porches. Great country living with mountain views, numerous wildlife, located in Hunting Unit 15 and within walking distance of the BLM WSA

73 Stoney Ridge Circle, Datil, 87821 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Situated on a hill top, surrounded by 65 acres, you will find this beautiful mountain home. The appr 420 sq.ft. living room has a 25 ft high cathedral ceiling, clad in wood, with recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The dining area's 5 bay windows allow for a spectacular views. Downstairs you will find the living area, kitchen, dining room, walled front door entry, laundry area and master bedrm and full bath. The upstairs contains another bedroom and full bath, as well as a large sleeping/sitting loft. The large covered patio area will ensure pleasant outdoor living during the summer months.The 42x30 detached garage is situated on a concrete slab. It is heated with a woodburning stove. The ceiling is insulated. Electricity installed. The garage contains a large workshop, plenty of roo

529 Frontier Trail, Datil, 87821 1 Bed 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2014

'Under Contract - Taking Backup Offers''1400 sq.ft. cabin in Last Frontier (No C&R's) . New propanel roof, remodeled living room, kitchen, dining area. All fixtures in the bathroom are new. Most walls are clad in cedar. The living room is insulated, the ceiling needs to be finished, but materials have been purchased.There are two wood burning stoves, and a wall propane heater. Most windows are new and are double pane. The floors are a pretty laminate. The refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher will stay. The bedroom and small adjacent room still need remodeling. There are three storage sheds. One has electricity and water and is used as laundry roomThe 5 gall/min well feeds into a 250 gallon cistern.There is a large fenced area which contains several dog runs.

