On the hunt for a home in Wilsons? These houses are on the market

(Wilsons, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wilsons. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8205 Courthouse Road, Church Road, 23833 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful country property features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM/BATH, living room, family room and eat in kitchen sitting on 5.5 private acres. You'll love the large 1100 sf, 2+ GARAGE that has electric and an automatic double door as well as a single garage door on the rear. Brand NEW roof and new HVAC system installed in June 2018. NEW roof installed on garage just 7 months ago. New well pump installed in 2018 and a filtration system. Convenient to schools, shopping, and easy commute to interstate 85. Professional photos coming soon!

For open house information, contact Jenny Rowsey, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

1204 Lakeforest Road, Dinwiddie, 23833 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful lakefront house with approximately 190 feet of lake frontage. This property can be used as a weekend getaway or a permanent residence. Huge 31 x 10 Florida room with a full view of the Lake. Home is located on a private road off Sutherland road. Newer windows, heat pump, roof, sliding doors. Home is fully furnished! Large covered area near water could be used to store water toys and among other things a picnic area.

For open house information, contact Richard Mills, South / West Realtors at 804-748-3377

Tbd Lot 24 Benchmark Trail, Nottoway, 23955 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Tons of beautiful features you've come to expect in a RockRiver Home such as Granite Countertops, a Large Kitchen Island, Bamboo Flooring, Stainless Appliances, and Cathedral Ceilings. Primary Bedroom w/ primary ensuite that has Double Vanity, Tile flooring, Walk-in Closet, and more! Exterior includes a Covered Concrete Front Porch & Sidewalk and a Large Rear Deck off the main living space. Pictures are for reference only.

For open house information, contact Allison Hurley, First Choice Realty at 804-672-3000

1741 Walnut Hill Road, Nottoway, 23824 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,300 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Unique opportunity for entrepreneur or upscale buyer! Originally built in 1865, with majority added in 2009. Beautiful custom built luxury farmhouse with 17+ acres full fenced! Located just 5-7 minutes from historical downtown Blackstone with retail, restaurants, schools, shopping and medical. Constructed w/steel and concrete framing, lifetime architectural shingles 2/stucco and hardi-plank siding. Custom kitchen cabinetry w/granite & concrete countertops, SS appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout main living area/ w/original 1825 flooring in dining area of kitchen.3'wide solid wood doors throughout. First floor Primary w/large shower & Jetted Tub. Large Bedrooms w/custom closets throughout. 12 KW Whole House Generator & commercial phone system. 3 cottages, one with full size kitchenette. Huge 840 sq ft w/kitchen & living areas on first floor of barn. Upstairs has huge area for various venues. Too many features to list. See supplemental attachment for additional features. Business opportunities include, but not limited to, Bed and Breakfast wedding venues, rentals and vineyard!

For open house information, contact David Wright, Keller Williams Realty at 804-282-5901