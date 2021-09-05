CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsons, VA

On the hunt for a home in Wilsons? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 4 days ago

(Wilsons, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wilsons. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amSJV_0bnMZbNp00

8205 Courthouse Road, Church Road, 23833

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful country property features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM/BATH, living room, family room and eat in kitchen sitting on 5.5 private acres. You'll love the large 1100 sf, 2+ GARAGE that has electric and an automatic double door as well as a single garage door on the rear. Brand NEW roof and new HVAC system installed in June 2018. NEW roof installed on garage just 7 months ago. New well pump installed in 2018 and a filtration system. Convenient to schools, shopping, and easy commute to interstate 85. Professional photos coming soon!

For open house information, contact Jenny Rowsey, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2122702)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owGHk_0bnMZbNp00

1204 Lakeforest Road, Dinwiddie, 23833

2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful lakefront house with approximately 190 feet of lake frontage. This property can be used as a weekend getaway or a permanent residence. Huge 31 x 10 Florida room with a full view of the Lake. Home is located on a private road off Sutherland road. Newer windows, heat pump, roof, sliding doors. Home is fully furnished! Large covered area near water could be used to store water toys and among other things a picnic area.

For open house information, contact Richard Mills, South / West Realtors at 804-748-3377

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2126619)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286CH1_0bnMZbNp00

Tbd Lot 24 Benchmark Trail, Nottoway, 23955

4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Tons of beautiful features you've come to expect in a RockRiver Home such as Granite Countertops, a Large Kitchen Island, Bamboo Flooring, Stainless Appliances, and Cathedral Ceilings. Primary Bedroom w/ primary ensuite that has Double Vanity, Tile flooring, Walk-in Closet, and more! Exterior includes a Covered Concrete Front Porch & Sidewalk and a Large Rear Deck off the main living space. Pictures are for reference only.

For open house information, contact Allison Hurley, First Choice Realty at 804-672-3000

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2125420)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HL8U_0bnMZbNp00

1741 Walnut Hill Road, Nottoway, 23824

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,300 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Unique opportunity for entrepreneur or upscale buyer! Originally built in 1865, with majority added in 2009. Beautiful custom built luxury farmhouse with 17+ acres full fenced! Located just 5-7 minutes from historical downtown Blackstone with retail, restaurants, schools, shopping and medical. Constructed w/steel and concrete framing, lifetime architectural shingles 2/stucco and hardi-plank siding. Custom kitchen cabinetry w/granite & concrete countertops, SS appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout main living area/ w/original 1825 flooring in dining area of kitchen.3'wide solid wood doors throughout. First floor Primary w/large shower & Jetted Tub. Large Bedrooms w/custom closets throughout. 12 KW Whole House Generator & commercial phone system. 3 cottages, one with full size kitchenette. Huge 840 sq ft w/kitchen & living areas on first floor of barn. Upstairs has huge area for various venues. Too many features to list. See supplemental attachment for additional features. Business opportunities include, but not limited to, Bed and Breakfast wedding venues, rentals and vineyard!

For open house information, contact David Wright, Keller Williams Realty at 804-282-5901

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2125454)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
20
Followers
222
Post
864
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Business
City
Wilsons, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Hardwood Flooring#Restaurants#Bed And Breakfast#Exp Realty Llc#Rockriver Home#Granite Countertops#Bamboo Flooring#Stainless Appliances#Cathedral Ceilings#Double Vanity#Closet#First Choice Realty#Ss Appliances#House Generator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy