Atlantic-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atlantic, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Atlantic. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

24178 Bennett St, Parksley, 23421 3 Beds 2 Baths | $183,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,155 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Classic Victorian of 1910 near the town center of Parksley. Recently renovated kitchen, flooring, windows and freshly painted. Best is the porch that encompasses half of the home, where you can while away the hours. Formal dining, eat-in kitchen, family room, sitting room and elegant foyer. Central air & heat too. Everything you'll need to run a household is at hand in all the shops in Parksley, plus a good read at the new to open library. Seller will finance.

39052 Church St, Greenbackville, 23356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Very strong bones in this 101 year old Greenbackville special. Current owner started the process of renovating the home. But circumstances changed and now this diamond in a rough is ready for you to bring this home back to life. Lots of renovating materials included with the sale. New range, dishwasher, vanity, and other items still in the box and ready to be installed. Insulation, pergo flooring, and lumber on site and conveys with the sale. This home already has a new roof installed and raised foundation. Nice hardwood floors could be shined right up. Just one block from the down dock, boat ramp, and slips. Local waterfront restaurant in walking distance. Great home for year round or vacation living. This home is PRICED TO SELL!!! Don't miss the stained glass and chimney character.

Lot 542 Skipper Ct, Greenbackville, 23356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ruby Model offered by Gemraft Homes. Two -Story single-family home, 4BR/2.5 BA, 2217 sq ft, 2-car garage. The openness of the first level offers plenty of space for entertaining for the whole family to enjoy. Large open kitchen layout w/plenty of cabinets and a deep pantry. Second level features Owners Suite w/large Walk-in Closet, 3 additional BR's and a loft area that has unlimited potential. Home is “To Be Built”. Optional Elevations available to add your own personal touch and expand for your personal needs. Pictures may have upgraded features. Captains Cove Golf & Waterfront Community amenities offer: 9 Hole Pristine Golf Course, 3 Pools (2 Outdoor/1 Indoor), Fitness Center, Boat Ramp, Basketball & Tennis Court, Playground, Walking & Biking Trails, Picnic Area, Dog Park, Security...

2188 Spinnaker St, Greenbackville, 23356 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute as a button manufactured home in amenity rich development of Captain's Cove Golf and Yacht Club. This great opportunity is waiting for your personal touches. Home has a great flow with a larger master bedroom that incorporated what was a third bedroom. Back up gas wall unit in living area for heat. There is mature landscaping and a deck in place. Home also comes with most furnishings.

