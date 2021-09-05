CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmorhea, TX

On the hunt for a home in Balmorhea? These houses are on the market

Balmorhea News Beat
 4 days ago

(Balmorhea, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Balmorhea. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqBqm_0bnMZXnn00

110 N San Antonio St, Balmorhea, 79718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This doll house is a must see! 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a living room, galley kitchen, and a huge family room!

For open house information, contact Debra Johnson, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38abCc_0bnMZXnn00

509 San Antonio St, Balmorhea, 79718

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Mobile Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Tranquility beckons in Balmorhea,TX!! Why rent when you can own. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home is warm, inviting & filled with quality details throughout. Plenty of natural light throughout keeping you enjoying the beautiful outdoors. Just minutes away from the lake where you can enjoy fishing, swimming or just relaxing in the sun. Don't miss this opportunity to own the perfect getaway!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Gonzales, Century 21 - Sadler & Associates LLC at 432-336-9978

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50035497)

