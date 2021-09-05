Top homes for sale in Reserve

(Reserve, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Reserve will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

20 Blue Owl, Reserve, 87830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is a custom built home . . . almost a piece of art. There is an attached passive solar room that is used to heat the home, if desired, and as a greenhouse. From top to bottom this beautiful home will feed your senses. A must see to fully appreciate.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

1847 Highway 12, Reserve, 87830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Farm | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This ““Turtle Rock Ranch” is a three acre property in the Apache Creek valley. Good living with starry skies, clean air & abundant clean water. The home is an easy to maintain 1,232 sq ft mfg. home that has handsome and substantial updates to the exterior & interior. Updates include: pellet stove, laminate flooring; custom tiled master bathroom; and log exterior. Two sunny bedrooms and two full baths. One of 3 bedrooms is being used as an office. The open, lofty & airy great room is so inviting . . . allowing you to enjoy each other from the kitchen to the dining room to the living room. “Turtle Rock Ranch offers stunning New Mexico vistas from sunrise to sunset. The ranch borders the Gila National Forest land providing an enormous range for horseback riding or hiking . This great place overlooks the lovely Apache Creek and Tularosa River valleys where ancient ones loved to live, too!

