Take a look at these homes for sale in Gary

(Gary, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gary. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

103 Windsor Circle, Bluefield, 24605 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,985 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Executive Row - It's the lifestyle you deserve! Stunning brick ranch with endless upgrades. Appreciate everything this home has to offer including mountain views, sizeable 2 car garage w/steps/ramp, fresh neutral paint, Amish built cabinetry, granitite counter tops, Brazilian cherry flooring, and covered private patio w/Rhino decking. Add in large rooms, crown molding, skylights with vaulted ceilings & natural beams, its all here. The master suite continues with a complete renovation. Must see

6501 Abbs Valley Rd., Bluefield, 24605 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Manufactured Home | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Cozy single-wide manufactured home on nice lot in beautiful Abbs Valley. It's located just a few miles from the Spearhead ATV trail! This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and will include refrigerator, range, washer and dryer. Living room and kitchen have vaulted ceilings. Home is currently using a well but public water is available in that area. Owner will convey title at closing.

175 Banner Cir., Falls Mills, 24613 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Seller has done a lot of work to this home from new laminate floors throughout except ceramic floor in laundry. Decking in back put on in 2016. New metal roof put on about 8 years ago on home and storage building. New ceramic counters and copper-look back-splash. New shower in owner's ba. New tub/surround in 2nd ba. Tri-level deck in front, 4 levels in back. Handicap ramp from parking area. 10 x 20 storage building. Private deck for entertaining. Quiet location. 3 BR, 2 BA. on .74 acre. Nice!

37709 Govenor G C Peery Highway, Bluefield, 24605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great exposure for commercial venture! Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, heat pump, replacement windows, Black Bart stove in family room, stainless appliances, plus sun room for office or mud room! Full basement, 1200 sq. ft. barn/workshop or garage, level lots, metal roofs, well & septic (public available) and gravel driveway. Newly refurbished front porch & steps.

