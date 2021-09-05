Take a look at these homes on the market in Elk City

(Elk City, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elk City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1101 Pine Street, Independence, 67301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $37,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This home is so cute and you walk in and feel at home! Nice covered front porch, almost an acre of land you would own in town! Nice large living room, dining room area, kitchen has the utility area in it but enough room to roam. The home has new central heat and air, installed new pex water lines, installed lvt flooring in the dining room, hall way and back bedroom, interior has been painted. 16 X 16 storage shed with overhead door will stay.

1605 9Th, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home has certainly been well maintained through the years. The hardwood floors are so shiny and clean! The refrigerator and dishwasher are new and the washer and dryer stay with the house.The heat and air units were installed in 2019. The carport has built in storage units. The large fenced in back yard is a great place to spend your time. The shop in the back yard even has electricity for your power tools. The neighborhood is so inviting. Come see it today!

315 1St, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This quaint cottage nestled within a quiet cul de sac is an adorable residence. The kitchen has recently been remodeled and you should see the newly added staircase! The upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom. The grounds are full of delightful surprises such as flower gardens and even a coy pond. Come view this magical fairy tale property.

515 Myrtle, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home close to downtown. It has a living room, formal dining, kitchen with more modern cabinets, and a large laundry room with a big pantry. You will love the HUGE newer deck in the back with a nice privacy fence. Above ground pool with all of the pool equipment. Large storage building and a nice yard area. 517 W Myrtle could be purchased for an additional $15,000 with the sale of both properties in a purchase for a total of $85,000.

