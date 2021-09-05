On the hunt for a home in Bliss? These houses are on the market

(Bliss, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bliss. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

985 Justice Grade, Hagerman, 83332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in None

ONE IN A MILLION PROPERTIES IN HAGERMAN. This property sits right next to the beautiful Billingsley Creek. Own your own waterfront property. Home is 1892 sqft with newer roof, flooring, windows, fencing, electrical. Take in breathtaking views every minute of the day, Sparkling water flowing year round, fish from your deck or enjoy kayaking right off your property. Fruit trees, lush landscaping. Walk from the property to the Wilderness Management , or the Billingsley Creek Reserve. Definitely ONE OF A KIND !

411 East Ave South, Hagerman, 83332 2 Beds 2 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cozy & comfortable living in this unique home with a large indoor pool & jacuzzi. Lots of fun to the be had year round. Plenty of parking, fruit trees galore & somewhat secluded. Personal well water for pool. Don't miss out as you will "fall in love" like the owners did!

161 W Orchard Street, Hagerman, 83332 4 Beds 4 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,924 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home is on 10 city lots. Plenty of room for a shop. Lots of room in the house for family gatherings. Lots of stained glass windows and doors. Huge covered patio on the north side of the house. Potential for solar heat. Wet bar in family room.

3091 S 1200 E, Hagerman, 83332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1994

PRICE REDUCED! Got Horses? Spectacular property with a 2070 sf manufactured home on foundation, large shop, oversized 3 car garage (both have concrete floors and power) situated on 8.3 acres with separated pastures, water rights, and loafing shed. Large garden space. Mature fruit trees. No CCR's. Close proximity to Snake River, fish hatcheries, and hot spring resorts. Rare find. Rural living at its finest. SELLER OFFERING UP TO 2% BUYER INCENTIVE AND SAYS BRING REASONABLE OFFER.

