House hunt Crescent: See what's on the market now

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 4 days ago

(Crescent, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpJCb_0bnMZRVR00

141469 Red Cone Drive, Crescent Lake, 97733

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Want Views! Take a look at this move in Ready Home with Gorgeous Views from Diamond Peaks. This Two Bedroom Two Bath home is Located on just about an Acre. Attached Breeze Way from the Garage to Home, never worry About having to walk through the Snow to get inside. Nice Open Living Room with a Custom Built Bar. Large Fully Insulated Garage is 24x25 with an additional 10x24 Insulated Room For Entertainment. Entertainment Room features another custom Built bar and a woodstove for heat. Paved Driveway, High speed Internet From Yellow Knife just installed. Mail Boxes down the Road. Call for your Showing today!

For open house information, contact Loretta M Haniford-Crowley, Dennis Haniford's Cascade Realty at 541-536-1731

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220129156)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315HA9_0bnMZRVR00

245 Riddle Rd, Crescent, 97733

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious home in Crescent- Lots of storage and space for your RV or barn yard animals. Garage-shed-shop-Barn-Rv storage all included. Possible 4th bedroom in garage-low maintenance yard as half of it is asphalt. With a little elbow grease this home could be a gem. Oil and natural gas heat-kitchen appliances are included. Call your favorite realtor today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Angela Cox, Crescent Lake Realty, Inc at 541-433-5368

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21472050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5WaA_0bnMZRVR00

132860 Hwy 97, Crescent, 97733

2 Beds 1 Bath | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

5.06 acre of privacy. Surrounded by public land. This newly remodeled Stick Built, 2 bedroom home shows pride of ownership. This home has an oversized laundry room with lots of storage. 30 X 48 Garage w/10' doors plus a carport along one side offers lots of storage for all your toys. Property also has a 30x100 Greenhouse. Near crescent Odell and numerous mountain lakes, Willamette pass ski area and pacific crest trail nearby.

For open house information, contact Donna Werner, Crescent Lake Realty LLC at 541-433-5368

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220122099)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb2DI_0bnMZRVR00

18745 Clear Spring Way, Crescent Lake, 97733

3 Beds 2 Baths | $532,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This beautiful property is nestled in the Deschutes National Forest in Diamond Peaks development. A three bedroom, two bath home boasts a fabulous large gourmet kitchen with a beautiful view of the mountains. A deck with large stone outdoor fireplace. The home sits on .99 acres. The master bedroom with en-suite is spacious and inviting. There is a large soaking tub in the 2nd bathroom. The living room has a wonderfully efficient wood burning stove and the home is also heated with forced air electric heating. There is an attached three car garage/shop with wood burning stove and a 1/3 bathroom. A darling studio apartment above the garage with a full bath as well. There are 2 RV parking spaces and a covered carport. High speed internet is in place. This home is the perfect place to relocate into a peaceful, slow paced environment, surrounded by the grandeur of the Deshutes National forest. Fishing, boating, hiking, skiing and hunting make this a ''work from home'' dream come true!

For open house information, contact Loretta M Haniford-Crowley, Dennis Haniford's Cascade Realty at 541-536-1731

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220130853)

See more property details

