North San Juan-curious? These homes are on the market

(North San Juan, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in North San Juan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Glory Hole Rd, North San Juan, 95960 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 1982

The perfect mountain home & private getaway with amazing views!! This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bedroom en-suite is located on the main floor with access to the deck, and all day-to-day living. 3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom are upstairs. Great for guests or extended family. Living room has beautiful wood vaulted ceilings & sky lights. A custom stone & crystal eagle designed hearth surrounds the wood stove. Enjoy your coffee or cocktails on the deck while enjoying long range mountain views, sunrises & sunsets. The home is wired with a whole house generator, strong 22 gpm well and 2500-gallon storage tank & plenty of defensible space on this 4.82-acre parcel. There are also several outbuildings, fenced garden area, apple & peach trees, & additional detached 3 car garage with wood stove & workshop. Plenty of parking for your toys, rv, boat you name it. Close to Yuba River, Bullards Bar lake, hiking, bike trails & more. Reports available well, pest, septic

For open house information, contact Cami Beckerdite, Keller Williams - Yuba Sutter at 530-674-4300

12369 Shady Creek Drive, Nevada City, 95959 2 Beds 1 Bath | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1000

Your permanent or vacation home awaits you at the top of the hill. Enjoy a beautiful scenic drive to arrive at this hidden gem. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home boasts a bonus room with additional laundry space and hook ups. The covered patio is perfect for your morning coffee. This home features a large stage/deck area equipped with electrical hook ups. Perfect for an event. Home has covered carport and an oversized garage with shop area. (23x41ft) Beautiful trees with so much space and many possibilities with this property. Call for your showing today.

For open house information, contact Donna J Benevedes, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100

11945 Rocker Road, Nevada City, 95959 3 Beds 1 Bath | $879,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Gold Country Paradise - 2 creeks potential split 75.93+/- Ac. minutes to Nevada City. Year round Little Deer Creek & Sailors Ravine flow through the property RA-5 zoning. multiple building sites some overlooking creek. Enormous potential. Forest setting with privacy & paved road access. NID treated water available. Caretakes home & wood frame cattle barn/shop. One of a kind property close to town & easily accessible from San Francisco or Lake Tahoe. Ready for a private estate or multiple use.

For open house information, contact Kathy Papola, Network Real Estate at 530-272-8885

11164 Via Vista, Nevada City, 95959 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,056 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Tranquil living awaits at this stunning Nevada City home in the highly desirable neighborhood just off Ridge Rd minutes to downtown Nevada City & Grass Valley. This gorgeous home has been remodeled w/ elegant high-end finishes. Across the brick & wood walkway, the entry opens to a large great room w/open beam cathedral ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, an impressive floor to ceiling fireplace & large sliding glass doors that lead to the oversized deck for entertaining or taking in the views.

For open house information, contact Jamie Barber, Network Real Estate at 530-272-8885