Terry, MT

Take a look at these homes on the Terry market now

Terry Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Terry, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

612 Garfield Ave, Terry, 59349

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 987 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable living with great storage in Terry, Montana! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom mobile home will house you and your vehicles with ease. The home is 12' x 50' with an addition of 16' x 24'. The addition is unique with a built-in bar for optimal entertaining options. The wood burning stove warms the air with a comforting aroma. The lot is well kept and neat with the garage in the back and additional parking in the front. The large shed can store all your toys and tools. The Yellowstone River is the constant of the community with recreational opportunities of fishing, boating, floating, and more. Find peace in the small, close-knit community! Local Area Terry, MT is a small town with a rich history and a hospitable community. Incorporated in 1910, Terry is the county seat of Prairie County and is loaded with charm and neighborliness. Along with the breathtaking scenery, this local area has so many things to do such as wildlife viewing, agate collecting, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing the Yellowstone River, and bird watching. Come in from the great outdoors and strike a treasure in one of the many shops or retrieve some of the commemorated history by strolling around town. Admirably, Terry exhibits the oldest continuously operating hotel in Montana with its popular Kempton Hotel. Famous guests like Teddy Roosevelt and Calamity Jane were known to have stayed here! Whatever your interests, Terry is sure to have you partaking in community events and taking advantage of the numerous outdoor recreating it has to offer. Area Attractions Calypso Trail and Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area Head out of town for an inspiring drive through arches, bridges, flat table-tops, pinnacles, spires, and buttes of the Terry Badlands Wilderness Study Area. Three miles northwest of Terry, the Terry Badlands WSA is a wonderland of awesome banded cliffs that overlook rolling prairie. Grasses, wildflowers, and brush such as sage, yucca, greasewood and scattered juniper blanket the rolling benches. You can view wildlife that includes mule and white-tailed deer, pronghorn, elk, badgers, many raptors and reptiles such as horned lizards. It is not unusual to encounter petrified wood in the WSA. This area is excellent for hiking, back country hunting, rock/fossil collecting and enjoying the spectacular scenery! Agate and Rock Hunting Along the Yellowstone River, one can find a variety of uniquely colored agates. They can be blue, red, black, brown or a variation of colors. The agates here are especially treasured due to their coloration and hardness. Prairie County Museum Travel back in time with a perusal of the Prairie County Museum that was established in the historic 1916 State Bank building. The museum displays the only steam heated outhouse on the western side of the US, a pioneer homestead, the Burlington Northern Train Depot and an old red wooden caboose. These historical items give you a sense of what it was like to live in the 1800s and early 1900s. The Yellowstone River and Its Premiere Blue-Ribbon Fishing This constant, unwavering river flows throughout the Yellowstone River corridor just as it has for centuries: in its natural state. It has not been dammed nor tamed and is the longest, free flowing river as such in the lower 48 states. It meanders through a variety of scenery and various topographies from steep canyon walls to lazily flowing through farm country. Its fresh, clean waters provide fishing, floating, swimming, and rafting. The nutrient rich areas surrounding the river are a paradise for wildlife making hunting especially good as well. Enjoy viewing wildlife such as bald eagles, elk, white-tailed deer, and black bears. Certainly, you will want to take advantage of the world class fishing known internationally. These premiere trout waters produce an abundance of big trout and native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021324)

612 Garfield Avenue, Other-See Remarks, 59349

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,999 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable living with great storage in Terry, Montana! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom mobile home will house you and your vehicles with ease. The home is 12’ x 50’ with an addition of 16’ x 24’. The addition is unique with a built-in bar for optimal entertaining options. The wood burning stove warms the air with a comforting aroma. The lot is well kept and neat with the garage in the back and additional parking in the front. The large shed can store all your toys and tools. The Yellowstone River is the constant of the community with recreational opportunities of fishing, boating, floating, and more. Find peace in the small, close-knit community!

For open house information, contact Megan Pirtz, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322656)

