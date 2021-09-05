CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simon, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Simon

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 4 days ago

(San Simon, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Simon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48F9iB_0bnMZNDl00

2274 S Prairie Road, Portal, 85632

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Like new inside! 2 bedroom 1152 sq ft single-wide manuf home on 8.24 ac with a CONEX container set up with water softener, workshop and storage with water and electric. No HOA, no deed restrictions. Good well. Gas heat, central AC. Great views of the mouth of Cave Creek Canyon and Peloncillos to east. Portal & Rodeo have cafes, lodging, a library, post office, hiking and birding in nearby Coronado National Forest and Chiricahua Mts. Major shopping in Douglas, gas & hardware in Animas NM and San Simon. Adjacent 4 acres available.

For open house information, contact Helen A. Snyder, Everett J. Jones, Real Estate, at 520-364-8497

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22122553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mkhQ_0bnMZNDl00

2514 W Business I-10, San Simon, 85632

2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Have you ever wanted to own your own Pecan Orchard, have passive Income with little work or even help to pay for your mortgage? Here is your Chance! This 47.50 acres of Land consists of 6 acres of ESTABLISHED and PRODUCING Pecan Trees, A LARGE 2000 square Foot Home, Storage Building that was used as a Plane Hanger, Space for RV's and 3 Advertising Billboards and 1 Banner on a Tractor-trailer. The home is connected to the Local Water Company, the Privately Owned and Registered well is used to irrigate the trees. Perfect for A Family or Business opportunity. The possibilities are endless and expansion of the orchard is possible onto all of the remaining acreage.

For open house information, contact Krista Nicole Benavides, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22114937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUmQ4_0bnMZNDl00

200 W Chevelle Drive, Portal, 85632

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2007

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! 3 Bed/3 Bath 2007 Palm Harbor manufact Home on 80 acres. Roof w/Architectural Fiberglass Shingles is 2 years new, Trane HVAC Unit is 6 years new. Ext painted 2 years ago. His & Hers master baths lrg walk-in closet connects them. Front row seat to fantastic views of the towering Chiricahua Mtns & Peloncillos. Less than a mile off of Portal Rd for easy access. 80 acres can be easily divided. Has a nice well house/sm workshop & a full RV Hook-up. 4 acres around home is fenced. Area is a favorite w/Astronomers for its clear dark skies. Cave Creek Canyon, ''The Yosemite of AZ'' is 7 miles from your door for abundant hiking & birding. Area offers cafes, churches, PO, medical clinic, mercantile & library

For open house information, contact Joan Marie Galanis, Tierra Antigua Realty (SV) at 520-439-8888

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22102793)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cJFK_0bnMZNDl00

2975 N Indian Springs Road, San Simon, 85632

3 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Ready to escape the city and own a slice of paradise complete with a custom home and private pecan farm located in San Simon Valley! Custom built 2,600 sqft home & pecan orchard located @ 3600 ft. elevation in San Simon, Cochise County, AZ. Property is fenced & gated.Bring your horses and toys. The infamous Chiricahua mountains are only 30 min away. This is a turnkey home & farm including equipment. The home is 3br/2.5bath with an extra office/craft/guest room. The kitchen features a commercial 48" US Range (propane) with double oven and LG Hi-Macs countertops. All stainless sink and stainless JennAir dishwasher. The great room features a wood burning kiva fireplace. A Water Tec R/O drinking water system installed. Ceramic tile through out and engineered hardwood floors in the bedrooms & office. The bathrooms have all Kohler fixtures. Exterior & interior doors are all solid rustic pine and trim is all rough cut pine from northern NM. The landscaping is all chihuahuan desert plants on drip irrigation and the back yard features 2 covered dog kennels and buffalo grass lawn with sprinkler irrigation. There is a 30'x30' Mueller metal building with 2-20'x30' covered carports on each side. The building has an evaporative cooler, lighting and washdown duty pvc interior wall panels. There is also livestock & horse facilities including a 20'x20' hay barn and 40'x20' of covered livestock corrals. There are automatic waterers in the corrals. The farm consists of 17.01 ac of pecan trees planted in 2015 (2ac.) and 2017 (15.01ac.). Varieties are Wichita, Western & Waco planted on 20'x40' spacing and irrigated with 1/2 gpm Nelson R-5 sprinklers. 2020 harvest was 150lbs per acre in their 4th leaf. There is a 3700 acre pecan farm & processor across the road that offers custom harvest, cleaning & marketing services as an added bonus. The property has an irrigation well that is 790' deep and pumps 160 gpm @ 40 psi. The static level is 318' and pumping level is 378'. The 30 hp submersible pump/motor is currently set at 480'. The service entrance is designed for 50hp to allow for upgrade in capacity. The water quality is excellent with TDS at 279 ppm. Sodium is only 65ppm. Filtration at the well includes Amiad sand separator and Amiad/Arkal 5 bank disc filter. Fertilizers and soil amendments are injected into the irrigation sets via AgriInject 50gph 3 phase pump. The domestic water system is fed off of the irrigation well and consists of 2-3,000 gal storage tanks and 3-85 gal pressure bladders and Goulds pressure pump. This area in Southeast AZ is a premier growing region for pecans with yields averaging 2500 lbs per acre for 10 year old trees. The tractor is a 2006 John Deere 6520L, 4WD, with front mounted PBM hydraulic spray booms for weed control. Includes 225 gal. 3 point hitch tank and Hypro roller pump & TeeJet controls. Additional equipment: 14' Vrisimo low profile flail mower, 6 way Bison hydraulic blade, field cultivator, rolling cultivator & John Deere planter. There is an additional 1/4 acre with drip irrigation for planting farmers market type vegetable crops.

For open house information, contact Danielle Calderon, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6262450)

See more property details

Comments / 0

San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
1
Followers
177
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
San Simon, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Drip Irrigation#Custom Home#Conex#Hoa#Ac#Portal Rodeo#Coronado National Forest#3 Advertising Billboards#The Local Water Company#Tierra Antigua Realty#Bed 3 Bath#Trane Hvac Unit#House Sm Workshop A#Lg#Jennair#X30#Western Waco#Tds#Amiad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy