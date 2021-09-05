Take a look at these homes for sale in San Simon

(San Simon, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Simon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2274 S Prairie Road, Portal, 85632 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Like new inside! 2 bedroom 1152 sq ft single-wide manuf home on 8.24 ac with a CONEX container set up with water softener, workshop and storage with water and electric. No HOA, no deed restrictions. Good well. Gas heat, central AC. Great views of the mouth of Cave Creek Canyon and Peloncillos to east. Portal & Rodeo have cafes, lodging, a library, post office, hiking and birding in nearby Coronado National Forest and Chiricahua Mts. Major shopping in Douglas, gas & hardware in Animas NM and San Simon. Adjacent 4 acres available.

2514 W Business I-10, San Simon, 85632 2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Have you ever wanted to own your own Pecan Orchard, have passive Income with little work or even help to pay for your mortgage? Here is your Chance! This 47.50 acres of Land consists of 6 acres of ESTABLISHED and PRODUCING Pecan Trees, A LARGE 2000 square Foot Home, Storage Building that was used as a Plane Hanger, Space for RV's and 3 Advertising Billboards and 1 Banner on a Tractor-trailer. The home is connected to the Local Water Company, the Privately Owned and Registered well is used to irrigate the trees. Perfect for A Family or Business opportunity. The possibilities are endless and expansion of the orchard is possible onto all of the remaining acreage.

200 W Chevelle Drive, Portal, 85632 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2007

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! 3 Bed/3 Bath 2007 Palm Harbor manufact Home on 80 acres. Roof w/Architectural Fiberglass Shingles is 2 years new, Trane HVAC Unit is 6 years new. Ext painted 2 years ago. His & Hers master baths lrg walk-in closet connects them. Front row seat to fantastic views of the towering Chiricahua Mtns & Peloncillos. Less than a mile off of Portal Rd for easy access. 80 acres can be easily divided. Has a nice well house/sm workshop & a full RV Hook-up. 4 acres around home is fenced. Area is a favorite w/Astronomers for its clear dark skies. Cave Creek Canyon, ''The Yosemite of AZ'' is 7 miles from your door for abundant hiking & birding. Area offers cafes, churches, PO, medical clinic, mercantile & library

2975 N Indian Springs Road, San Simon, 85632 3 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Ready to escape the city and own a slice of paradise complete with a custom home and private pecan farm located in San Simon Valley! Custom built 2,600 sqft home & pecan orchard located @ 3600 ft. elevation in San Simon, Cochise County, AZ. Property is fenced & gated.Bring your horses and toys. The infamous Chiricahua mountains are only 30 min away. This is a turnkey home & farm including equipment. The home is 3br/2.5bath with an extra office/craft/guest room. The kitchen features a commercial 48" US Range (propane) with double oven and LG Hi-Macs countertops. All stainless sink and stainless JennAir dishwasher. The great room features a wood burning kiva fireplace. A Water Tec R/O drinking water system installed. Ceramic tile through out and engineered hardwood floors in the bedrooms & office. The bathrooms have all Kohler fixtures. Exterior & interior doors are all solid rustic pine and trim is all rough cut pine from northern NM. The landscaping is all chihuahuan desert plants on drip irrigation and the back yard features 2 covered dog kennels and buffalo grass lawn with sprinkler irrigation. There is a 30'x30' Mueller metal building with 2-20'x30' covered carports on each side. The building has an evaporative cooler, lighting and washdown duty pvc interior wall panels. There is also livestock & horse facilities including a 20'x20' hay barn and 40'x20' of covered livestock corrals. There are automatic waterers in the corrals. The farm consists of 17.01 ac of pecan trees planted in 2015 (2ac.) and 2017 (15.01ac.). Varieties are Wichita, Western & Waco planted on 20'x40' spacing and irrigated with 1/2 gpm Nelson R-5 sprinklers. 2020 harvest was 150lbs per acre in their 4th leaf. There is a 3700 acre pecan farm & processor across the road that offers custom harvest, cleaning & marketing services as an added bonus. The property has an irrigation well that is 790' deep and pumps 160 gpm @ 40 psi. The static level is 318' and pumping level is 378'. The 30 hp submersible pump/motor is currently set at 480'. The service entrance is designed for 50hp to allow for upgrade in capacity. The water quality is excellent with TDS at 279 ppm. Sodium is only 65ppm. Filtration at the well includes Amiad sand separator and Amiad/Arkal 5 bank disc filter. Fertilizers and soil amendments are injected into the irrigation sets via AgriInject 50gph 3 phase pump. The domestic water system is fed off of the irrigation well and consists of 2-3,000 gal storage tanks and 3-85 gal pressure bladders and Goulds pressure pump. This area in Southeast AZ is a premier growing region for pecans with yields averaging 2500 lbs per acre for 10 year old trees. The tractor is a 2006 John Deere 6520L, 4WD, with front mounted PBM hydraulic spray booms for weed control. Includes 225 gal. 3 point hitch tank and Hypro roller pump & TeeJet controls. Additional equipment: 14' Vrisimo low profile flail mower, 6 way Bison hydraulic blade, field cultivator, rolling cultivator & John Deere planter. There is an additional 1/4 acre with drip irrigation for planting farmers market type vegetable crops.

