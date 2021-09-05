Hartfield-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hartfield, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hartfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2478 Ridge Road, Cobbs Creek, 23035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1984

"Potential Investment Property" "CASH PURCHASE ONLY" Single-wide mobile home located on a 1 acre parcel. Mobile Home sits on a permanent foundation. Trailer is in good shape, Sold "AS IS", "WHERE IS". Trailer accommodates a Kitchen, Living Room, Master Bedroom, Two Single Bedrooms & Two Full Bathrooms. All Appliances convey with the property to include Electric Stove & Refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Hook up. Home sits back off the road.

3798 Stream Drive, Gloucester, 23061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,639 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to the Country, Newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on .75 acres in Gloucester County. Open floor concept, primary bedroom with full bath on first floor. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a Island for serving. Two Large Bedrooms upstairs with full bath in hall and a area for reading or doing homework. Head on down to the basement for your wash area and storage. Enter garage thru oversized doors. Low maintenance yard with privacy. Walk out basement/garage on a slopping lot. Do not miss your opportunity to purchase newer built home. Make your appointment to view today.

67 Pohickory, Irvington, 22480 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2005

An outstanding offering in the Very Desirable 'HOTTEST' Community of HILLS QUARTER. 3 Bdr. 2.5 bath ALL on one level. Lawn and road Maintenance FREE-others do the yard work, trash p/u. You can enjoy the Community Amenities by spending time at the pool or clubhouse for Bridge or Bunco, playing at the tennis courts, using the jogging trail. Newer Stainless steel kitchen, next to breakfast nook newer washer/dryer, hardwood floors thru-out ,some vaulted ceilings Full unfinished walk out basement-lots of room to expand. Some dedicated rooms in bsmt. Deck flooring relatively new, backs to green, Compass Center , Hospital, Irvington.

8198 Riverview Drive, Gloucester, 23061 2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1987

LOOK NO FURTHER! Fantastic 2 BR, 2 BA home with views of the Piankatank River and community boat ramp, pier and beach access just steps away! Welcoming and spacious open concept living/dining/kitchen area. 1,636 SF of comfortable living space. Additional room could be a den or office. Laminate flooring. Fenced back yard with above-ground pool (new liner in 2019) and lovely screened porch and deck area for entertaining. New septic to be installed. Bring your boat and water toys! Hurry!

