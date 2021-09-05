CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Hartfield, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hartfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIDVs_0bnMZML200

2478 Ridge Road, Cobbs Creek, 23035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1984

"Potential Investment Property" "CASH PURCHASE ONLY" Single-wide mobile home located on a 1 acre parcel. Mobile Home sits on a permanent foundation. Trailer is in good shape, Sold "AS IS", "WHERE IS". Trailer accommodates a Kitchen, Living Room, Master Bedroom, Two Single Bedrooms & Two Full Bathrooms. All Appliances convey with the property to include Electric Stove & Refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Hook up. Home sits back off the road.

For open house information, contact Anita H Ottarson, Nancy R. Pannell Real Estate at 804-824-4038

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2115594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZbGT_0bnMZML200

3798 Stream Drive, Gloucester, 23061

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,639 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to the Country, Newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on .75 acres in Gloucester County. Open floor concept, primary bedroom with full bath on first floor. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a Island for serving. Two Large Bedrooms upstairs with full bath in hall and a area for reading or doing homework. Head on down to the basement for your wash area and storage. Enter garage thru oversized doors. Low maintenance yard with privacy. Walk out basement/garage on a slopping lot. Do not miss your opportunity to purchase newer built home. Make your appointment to view today.

For open house information, contact Melissa Edwards, Rivers Edge Realty Group LLC at 804-832-4252

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2123527)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fyr5w_0bnMZML200

67 Pohickory, Irvington, 22480

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2005

An outstanding offering in the Very Desirable 'HOTTEST' Community of HILLS QUARTER. 3 Bdr. 2.5 bath ALL on one level. Lawn and road Maintenance FREE-others do the yard work, trash p/u. You can enjoy the Community Amenities by spending time at the pool or clubhouse for Bridge or Bunco, playing at the tennis courts, using the jogging trail. Newer Stainless steel kitchen, next to breakfast nook newer washer/dryer, hardwood floors thru-out ,some vaulted ceilings Full unfinished walk out basement-lots of room to expand. Some dedicated rooms in bsmt. Deck flooring relatively new, backs to green, Compass Center , Hospital, Irvington.

For open house information, contact E.T. T Sennott, The Platinum Triangle Group at 504-270-2002

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2125518)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEAXo_0bnMZML200

8198 Riverview Drive, Gloucester, 23061

2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1987

LOOK NO FURTHER! Fantastic 2 BR, 2 BA home with views of the Piankatank River and community boat ramp, pier and beach access just steps away! Welcoming and spacious open concept living/dining/kitchen area. 1,636 SF of comfortable living space. Additional room could be a den or office. Laminate flooring. Fenced back yard with above-ground pool (new liner in 2019) and lovely screened porch and deck area for entertaining. New septic to be installed. Bring your boat and water toys! Hurry!

For open house information, contact Martha Macon Owens, Patsy Hall Realty, Inc. at 804-815-1747

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2123401)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
15
Followers
267
Post
972
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartfield, VA
City
Irvington, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Toys#Washer Dryer Hook#Country#The Community Amenities#Compass Center Hospital#E T T Sennott#Martha Macon#Patsy Hall Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy