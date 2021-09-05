CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirklin, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Kirklin market now

Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 4 days ago

(Kirklin, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kirklin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l55nx_0bnMZLSJ00

6350 South 475 E, Lebanon, 46052

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1976

LOCATION! 10 acres located west of heavily sought after Whitestown/I-65 - ranch home and mult outbuildings. Infinite possibilities as residential and commercial. Home with multiple garages, work space, and building for own business. Soon will be split by new Ronald Reagan Corridor, providing prime acreage both sides, not disturbing main commercial building- 65x80 building w/office, heat/air, water, elec, exhaust fans, 16' ceilings, plumbed for bathroom. 2nd barn 24x40, horse stalls, storage, power/water. Perfect for the entrepreneur looking for business with building and office, and home for self/key employee. Property will then be high visibility, prime location, highly sought after commercial real estate, leaving room to grow.

For open house information, contact Kelly Schuler, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21794724)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzf6J_0bnMZLSJ00

1835 North 1000 W, Thorntown, 46071

4 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to this incredible farm-life setting in Thorntown! This gorgeous property features 7.25 acres, a meticulously maintained home, 2 barns, poultry house, additional detached garage, swimming pool, lush gardens, an orchard, goldfish pond, & more! The charming, sun-filled home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two separate living spaces & storage basement. Kitchen opens to great room w/ vaulted ceilings and wooden beams. Character is around every corner including the exposed brick wall with wood-burning fireplace. Additionally, you'll find 4 detached buildings including: 2 car detached garage, a large barn with loft & horse-stalls (52x80)+Attached 1 story barn (24x86), a Pole Barn (43 x 48), & Poultry House w/ coop (20x33).

For open house information, contact Denise Fiore, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21790318)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzV54_0bnMZLSJ00

758 E 750 N Road, Lebanon, 46052

2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful country home on 2.07 acres. 50x60 pole barn. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, HUGE family room with beamed ceiling. Estate sale sold as-is but buyers are welcome to inspect. Close to golf course. Quiet serene setting. Country living at its best. Located 7 miles south of Frankfort

For open house information, contact Jace Hicks, Trueblood Real Estate at 765-838-1998

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202136785)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAGCN_0bnMZLSJ00

900 Boone Street, Frankfort, 46041

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1918

This historic home has 4 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. It has a gorgeous deck out back and a screened in porch to enjoy the quiet neighborhood. The woodwork in the home is original including the floors! The gas fireplace is a nice touch to the large living area the double doors to the formal dining room offers charm of the past as well as privacy.

For open house information, contact Jazah Jones, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202131265)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

