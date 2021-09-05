Take a look at these homes on the Kirklin market now

(Kirklin, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kirklin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6350 South 475 E, Lebanon, 46052 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1976

LOCATION! 10 acres located west of heavily sought after Whitestown/I-65 - ranch home and mult outbuildings. Infinite possibilities as residential and commercial. Home with multiple garages, work space, and building for own business. Soon will be split by new Ronald Reagan Corridor, providing prime acreage both sides, not disturbing main commercial building- 65x80 building w/office, heat/air, water, elec, exhaust fans, 16' ceilings, plumbed for bathroom. 2nd barn 24x40, horse stalls, storage, power/water. Perfect for the entrepreneur looking for business with building and office, and home for self/key employee. Property will then be high visibility, prime location, highly sought after commercial real estate, leaving room to grow.

1835 North 1000 W, Thorntown, 46071 4 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to this incredible farm-life setting in Thorntown! This gorgeous property features 7.25 acres, a meticulously maintained home, 2 barns, poultry house, additional detached garage, swimming pool, lush gardens, an orchard, goldfish pond, & more! The charming, sun-filled home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two separate living spaces & storage basement. Kitchen opens to great room w/ vaulted ceilings and wooden beams. Character is around every corner including the exposed brick wall with wood-burning fireplace. Additionally, you'll find 4 detached buildings including: 2 car detached garage, a large barn with loft & horse-stalls (52x80)+Attached 1 story barn (24x86), a Pole Barn (43 x 48), & Poultry House w/ coop (20x33).

758 E 750 N Road, Lebanon, 46052 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful country home on 2.07 acres. 50x60 pole barn. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, HUGE family room with beamed ceiling. Estate sale sold as-is but buyers are welcome to inspect. Close to golf course. Quiet serene setting. Country living at its best. Located 7 miles south of Frankfort

900 Boone Street, Frankfort, 46041 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1918

This historic home has 4 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. It has a gorgeous deck out back and a screened in porch to enjoy the quiet neighborhood. The woodwork in the home is original including the floors! The gas fireplace is a nice touch to the large living area the double doors to the formal dining room offers charm of the past as well as privacy.

