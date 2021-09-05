Check out these homes on the Powers market now

(Powers, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Powers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

810 Myrtle Dr, Powers, 97466 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Tenants to be home during showings after 5:00 pm in June.Southern exposure galore.

450 1St Ave, Powers, 97466 1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1960

BRING YOUR IDEAS TO THE OLD MOOSE HALL IN THE SMALL TOWN OF POWERS OREGON GREAT AREA WITH LOTS OF RECREATION NEAR BY AS THE RIVER RUNS RIGHT THROUGH TOWN!

41096 South Powers Rd, Powers, 97466 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1975

RIVER FRONTAGE! TWO STORY 3BD 3BTH HOME ON 4.26 ACRES. ROOM ABOVE GARAGE AND OVERSIZED SHOP ALONG WITH A GREEN HOUSE AND AREA FOR YOUR GARDEN? SMALL CABIN FOR FAMILY AND GUESTS! WALK DOWN TO THE RIVER FOR A SWIM OR FISHING!

94737 Parsonage Ln, Broadbent, 97414 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cozy cottage with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on one beautiful acre in warm & sunny Broadbent Oregon, just East of Myrtle Point. Park like setting with gorgeous mature trees including Giant Chinese Elm! Quiet, peaceful Country living just a few minutes to the city of Myrtle Point.

