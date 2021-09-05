Check out these homes on the Powers market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers, OR

Powers Today
Powers Today
 4 days ago

(Powers, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Powers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqXAH_0bnMZKZa00

810 Myrtle Dr, Powers, 97466

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Tenants to be home during showings after 5:00 pm in June.Southern exposure galore.

For open house information, contact Steve Stalcup, Sea Winds Realty LLC at 541-751-9515

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21430994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IanSQ_0bnMZKZa00

450 1St Ave, Powers, 97466

1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1960

BRING YOUR IDEAS TO THE OLD MOOSE HALL IN THE SMALL TOWN OF POWERS OREGON GREAT AREA WITH LOTS OF RECREATION NEAR BY AS THE RIVER RUNS RIGHT THROUGH TOWN!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Krall, CENTURY 21 Team Realty, Inc. at 541-572-2121

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21121912)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKaMB_0bnMZKZa00

41096 South Powers Rd, Powers, 97466

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1975

RIVER FRONTAGE! TWO STORY 3BD 3BTH HOME ON 4.26 ACRES. ROOM ABOVE GARAGE AND OVERSIZED SHOP ALONG WITH A GREEN HOUSE AND AREA FOR YOUR GARDEN? SMALL CABIN FOR FAMILY AND GUESTS! WALK DOWN TO THE RIVER FOR A SWIM OR FISHING!

For open house information, contact Julieanne McCoy, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21494315)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLfM7_0bnMZKZa00

94737 Parsonage Ln, Broadbent, 97414

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cozy cottage with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on one beautiful acre in warm & sunny Broadbent Oregon, just East of Myrtle Point. Park like setting with gorgeous mature trees including Giant Chinese Elm! Quiet, peaceful Country living just a few minutes to the city of Myrtle Point.

For open house information, contact Misty Berry, Beach Loop Realty at 541-347-1800

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21541597)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

