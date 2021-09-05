CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, MI

Top homes for sale in Ashley

Posted by 
Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 4 days ago

(Ashley, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaXD8_0bnMZJgr00

121 N Barnes Street, Ithaca, 48847

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice two-bedroom home in downtown Ithaca, good sized city lot within walking distant of downtown shopping, schools and local businesses. Large den with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Home features zoned heating, attached garage, deck, and opening from kitchen to den to stay involved in the conversation. Upstairs bedroom is very large and could be converted into an En Suite or a third bedroom. New carpet in living room and downstairs bedroom.

For open house information, contact Michael Upton, CENTURY 21 LOOKING GLASS at 517-887-0800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1891415)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bu5AR_0bnMZJgr00

110 Webster Street, Ithaca, 48847

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all investors! Check out this totally updated rental property with long term tenant. Current tenants are paying $700.00 per month and wish to stay. Start your investment portfolio with this already established rental property.

For open house information, contact Amber Weburg, CENTURY 21 LEE-MAC REALTY at 989-463-6085

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892286)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esqcp_0bnMZJgr00

305 W Tyler Road, Ithaca, 48847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Location, location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Alma, Ithaca, and St. Louis on a paved road. All on one level with 2,100 sq feet. Cozy family room with a pellet stove for those chilly nights. Covered front porch and a back deck to enjoy your surroundings. Beautiful mature trees, garden area, and a pond with great fishing. Tons of wildlife. There is a detached large garage with an office that could be used for many things. Seller is offering one year home warranty! This home checks all the boxes!

For open house information, contact Pam Hubbard, NEW HORIZONS REALTY at 989-463-4633

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1890120)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZPBk_0bnMZJgr00

721 E Emerson Street, Ithaca, 48847

4 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This absolutely is a wonderful home for any size family from a starter home to retirement home and everywhere in between. This well maintained home has a updated kitchen with solid surface counters and remodeled bath. If storage has been a problem in the past it will not be in this home because you have more then enough storage here. If you are working from home these days you are sure to enjoy the family/den room for your home office with great work space. The family will appreciate the large back yard and you will enjoy your morning coffee on the coved front porch.

For open house information, contact Marci Browne, AMERICA'S CHOICE REALTY LLC at 989-875-5148

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1891366)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ashley Updates

Ashley Updates

Ashley, MI
13
Followers
221
Post
564
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ashley, MI
City
Ithaca, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Home#Home Office#Lee Mac Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy