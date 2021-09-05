Top homes for sale in Ashley

(Ashley, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

121 N Barnes Street, Ithaca, 48847 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice two-bedroom home in downtown Ithaca, good sized city lot within walking distant of downtown shopping, schools and local businesses. Large den with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Home features zoned heating, attached garage, deck, and opening from kitchen to den to stay involved in the conversation. Upstairs bedroom is very large and could be converted into an En Suite or a third bedroom. New carpet in living room and downstairs bedroom.

110 Webster Street, Ithaca, 48847 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all investors! Check out this totally updated rental property with long term tenant. Current tenants are paying $700.00 per month and wish to stay. Start your investment portfolio with this already established rental property.

305 W Tyler Road, Ithaca, 48847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Location, location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Alma, Ithaca, and St. Louis on a paved road. All on one level with 2,100 sq feet. Cozy family room with a pellet stove for those chilly nights. Covered front porch and a back deck to enjoy your surroundings. Beautiful mature trees, garden area, and a pond with great fishing. Tons of wildlife. There is a detached large garage with an office that could be used for many things. Seller is offering one year home warranty! This home checks all the boxes!

721 E Emerson Street, Ithaca, 48847 4 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This absolutely is a wonderful home for any size family from a starter home to retirement home and everywhere in between. This well maintained home has a updated kitchen with solid surface counters and remodeled bath. If storage has been a problem in the past it will not be in this home because you have more then enough storage here. If you are working from home these days you are sure to enjoy the family/den room for your home office with great work space. The family will appreciate the large back yard and you will enjoy your morning coffee on the coved front porch.

