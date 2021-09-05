Check out these homes on the Red Feather Lakes market now

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Red Feather Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

39 Beaver Meadows, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 2 Beds 3 Baths | $259,950 | Condominium | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1981

CONDO OVERLOOKING PONDS ON NORTH POUDRE, Welcome to Beaver Meadows, North Fork Condo 3, This 2 bedrm, 2 &1/2 bath condo was built in 1981 with balconies on both levels, living room fireplace, open kitchen floor plan, storage unit, parking, Walk to National Forest with miles of trails, Enjoy the Colorado lifestyle in the great outdoors with a cool place to hang out, Always things to do, Excellent trout fishing on stocked ponds, Horseback riding, hunting, mtn biking, winter activities like snow tubing and skating, Close to Red Feather Lakes Village, just an hour north of FoCo and a world apart from the city, Great weekend get away or rental or both, Nothing to do but have Fun, Building/Grounds are covered by dues. Call for more information.

11005 W Highway 14, Bellvue, 80512 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND RETREAT/VACATION GETAWAY! Adorable 1930's cabin on the Poudre River. Enjoy all the outdoor activities Colorado has to offer right outside your doorstep. Fly fishing, kayaking, tubing, hiking and biking awaits you at this CUTE 3BED/1 BATH rustic cabin. Flagstone patio, outdoor fireplace and ample windows through-out to enjoy the serenity and wildlife while sipping on your morning coffee...deciding what outdoor activities are in store for the day. If you are looking for the perfect mountain cabin get-away at an INCREDIBLE PRICE, look no further, THIS IS IT! **CABIN IS ON NATIONAL FOREST SERVICE LAND WITH A FOREST SERVICE LAND LEASE/SALE IS FOR REAL PROPERTY/IMPROVEMENTS ONLY** Room dimensions/measurements are approximate/Buyer to verify. CASH ONLY - NO CONVENTIONAL FINANCING AVAILABLE. NO WELL/NATURAL SPRING PROVIDES WATER. Call today for your private showing.

332 Juniper Ct, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 3 Beds 4 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in 2004

WOW! A Family Mountain Retreat. Furnished & Golf Cart! 1/2 DUPLEX on 5th Fairway of Fox Acres. Gated security, paved roads/fire hydrants/water/sewer/snow removal to door & more! Lg. deck to entertain & enjoy the views & wildlife! Open floor plan, 2 FP, granite, wood floors, kitchen island & 2 Masters with 5 PC Bath. 2 Living Areas! Members golf, fish & enjoy 15 lakes/ponds & fun + Restaurant & Fitness Ctr. & Social activities! Verizon Tower on property & Hi Speed Internet! Serenity Awaits!

486 Okmulkee Cir, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 2 Beds 2 Baths | $354,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Here it is! Your private mountain get-away just 1 hour from Fort Collins! Escape to this Swedish Cope Log home nestled on a 1.01 acre lot. Rustic feel with modern amenities including electric baseboard heat & wood stove, furnished kitchen w/range & fridge, TWO baths (primary bath was added in 2012) washer/dryer hook-ups, satellite access, Crystal Lakes Community water and sewer! Cabin has approx 1,000 gal cistern under the home and an additional 1,725 gal cistern across the driveway. Homeowner has access to the public water supply during Summer months then cisterns can be filled to use during the rest of the year. 2020 water/sewer bill was $1,432.32 for the entire year. Spigot is located at the end of the driveway. Hoses to remain w/the property. The $665 annual fee is to maintain the roads in the filing. Roof was replaced appr. 4 yrs ago. Most all furniture and furnishings are included in the sale. Seller will be taking a few personal items. Possession will be end of August.

